Former Broncos CB Chris Harris Jr. retiring after 12 seasons in NFL

Harris carved out quite a career for himself by winning with grit. He was a tenacious defender and relentless tackler with a nose for the ball that helped him rack up 20 interceptions in nine seasons with the Broncos, rising from unknown to a staple of a Broncos defense that perfectly complemented Peyton Manning in the Hall of Famer's final years in the NFL.

Harris earned four Pro Bowl nods and a first-team All-Pro selection (2016) in his nine years in the Mile High City, enjoying his prime years with a Broncos team that reached the Super Bowl in the 2013 and 2015 seasons. With remarkably consistent production serving as a hallmark of his career, Harris was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's All-Decade Team for the 2010s.

As Denver entered a rebuild, Harris found employment in a familiar, but new place, switching sides of the Broncos-Chargers rivalry when he signed a two-year, $20 million deal with Los Angeles in 2020. He'd play out the length of that contract, recording 74 tackles, two interceptions and eight passes defensed during his time with the Bolts before giving it one more go with the Saints in 2022.

"I was able to accomplish pretty much everything,'' Harris said. "The only award I didn't win was Defensive Player of the Year. Getting All-Decade was the top thing. I feel definitely blessed, especially coming in as undrafted. I pretty much had to fight through all my career and being able to overcome that, that's one thing I'm definitely happy for."

At 33 years old, Harris held out hope he'd get a final chance to chase another ring in 2023, choosing to wait for a call from a contender. He never received such a call, though, instead spending the 2023 season staying in shape and watching from afar.