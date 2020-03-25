Chris Harris: Chargers signed me for 'more versatility'

"I think a lot of the time, I don't know if I was getting the right info from what my (former) agent was telling me," Harris said. "When I got to talk to [John] Elway and them, it was different. It was just a lot of confusion. I felt, definitely, disrespected. But it was just mostly confusion. I just know that being a part of this new organization, they pretty much laid it out there what they expect from me and what they need from me, and that's what I wanted. That's all I really was asking for."