Around the NFL

Chris Harris: Chargers signed me for 'more versatility'

Published: Mar 25, 2020 at 05:56 AM

Chris Harris played for just one team over the first nine years of his NFL career. But he'd learned from five different defensive coordinators, each of whom won Super Bowls as assistant coaches.

The Chargers, in their quest to win their first world title, snagged one of the best cornerbacks on the market, a Super Bowl winner himself, because of the different dimensions he can bring to their defense. Harris said his role in Los Angeles will include helping DC Gus Bradley expand his repertoire and, perhaps, earn his first ring.

"They want to win and they're saying the time is now, and they're acting urgent," Harris opined to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on the latest episode of the RapSheet and Friends podcast. "And that's what I want. I want an organization who wants to win and who's showing it, and that's what they're doing. They just want me to come in here and be a leader, come out here and make plays and be able to just elevate this defense, and really just add more versatility."

His new home won't be totally unfamiliar. Harris remains in the AFC West, where he'll face the Broncos twice a year. He asserted that wasn't a motivation. But he did prioritize playing with his original NFL position coach, Ron Milus, who was in Denver for Harris' first two seasons. That, and a two-year, $17 million offer, catapulted the Chargers above a pair of NFC contenders he was deciding between at the start of free agency.

"They kind of came out of nowhere at the end," Harris said of the Chargers' pursuit. "It was kind of winding down to the Saints or the Eagles and then they popped up out of nowhere, and I thought that would be an even better fit for me."

It's been an offseason full of adjustments for Harris. The four-time Pro Bowler's first foray with unrestricted free agency involved a new agent. He knew he'd be playing for a new team once the Broncos traded for A.J. Bouye in early March. Harris said the Raiders showed interest but were also determined to keep Lamarcus Joyner at nickel. That crossed them off.

The Chargers came into the picture late but provided a "clear message."

"I think a lot of the time, I don't know if I was getting the right info from what my (former) agent was telling me," Harris said. "When I got to talk to [John] Elway and them, it was different. It was just a lot of confusion. I felt, definitely, disrespected. But it was just mostly confusion. I just know that being a part of this new organization, they pretty much laid it out there what they expect from me and what they need from me, and that's what I wanted. That's all I really was asking for."

While Harris knows where he stands in Los Angeles, the same can't be said for quarterback Tyrod Taylor. Rapoport reported last week the Chargerswon't pursue a veteran via trade or free agency, likely leaving them to pursue one with the sixth overall pick in the draft. The 2020 QB situation is one Harris admitted he's curious about.

"You definitely think about it, but I just think Tyrod, I got confidence in him, even though a lot or people don't. I don't think he's ever gotten a real chance to be a starting quarterback with this many weapons. When he was with Buffalo, they didn't have the weapons around him like they do here. I think he can definitely make some plays. He's mobile, he's smart. I don't see why he can't do the job.

"But if they want to bring in somebody else, I understand. Competition makes everybody better."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rams RB Cam Akers disappointed in Super Bowl run: 'There wasn't really a lot of celebrating for me'

Miraculous is the only way to describe Rams running back Cam Akers' return from a torn Achilles last season. But according to Akers, the Super Bowl run lacked some gravitas because he wasn't at his personal peak.

news

Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside moving from wide receiver to tight end

A former second-round pick for the Eagles will be taking the field at a different position when Philadelphia opens its offseason program on April 25. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside intends to move from wide receiver to tight end.

news

Pete Carroll: DK Metcalf has 'shown a really good mentality' with contract situation looming

DK Metcalf reported to the start of the Seattle Seahawks' voluntary offseason workouts and, according to Pete Carroll, has been in good spirits about his role in the next phase of the club.

news

Former Dolphins WR DeVante Parker: 'I chose to get traded' to Patriots

The Miami Dolphins didn't have to ship DeVante Parker to his preferred destination, but GM Chris Grier said recently that he wanted to do right by the former first-round draft pick.

news

DeSean Jackson mulling retirement: 'I'm not really sure if I'm going to play next year or not'

Three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver DeSean Jackson, one of the best deep threats of all time, is leaning toward retirement unless the "right fit" presents itself.

news

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll says team has 'not moved on' from possibly re-signing OT Duane Brown

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Thursday that the team has not closed the door on re-signing five-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Duane Brown.

news

Hall of Fame approves revision to allow up to nine enshrinees

The Pro Football Hall of Fame's board of trustees on Thursday announced the approval of changes to selection process bylaws, most notably a revision that will allow the election of up to three from the seniors category for the next three cycles.

news

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim says 'zero chance' Kyler Murray will be traded

As the world turns for the Arizona Cardinals and disconcerted quarterback Kyler Murray, team general manager Steve Keim has made it known that trading the franchise quarterback isn't in the cards.

news

Daryle Lamonica, former Raiders star and Super Bowl II QB, dies at 80

Daryle Lamonica, who starred under center for the Oakland Raiders in the late 1960s and early 1970s, died Thursday at the age of 80.

news

Titans GM Jon Robinson on possibility of trading A.J. Brown: 'I do not foresee that happening'

Titans GM Jon Robinson said he does not "foresee that happening" when asked about the possibility of trading A.J. Brown. Brown is entering the final year of his rookie contract in an offseason that has seen multiple high-profile wide receivers swap teams.

news

Jimmy Garoppolo 'going to let the chips fall where they may' as he continues shoulder rehab

There's been little to no movement on Jimmy Garoppolo's status with the 49ers since he last spoke with reporters. The same could be said about Garoppolo's ability to throw at this point in time.

news

Jared Goff would have 'no concern' if Lions select QB in upcoming NFL Draft

Detroit is expected to replace Jared Goff under center at some point in the near future. The Lions QB said Wednesday he wouldn't be concerned if the team selected his potential successor in next week's draft.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW