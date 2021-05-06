Around the NFL

Chris Ballard: Colts have had a 'seamless transition' to QB Carson Wentz so far

Published: May 06, 2021 at 09:17 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

With a playoff-ready roster, the Indianapolis Colts are banking heavily on Carson Wentz returning to form after a disastrous 2020 season in Philadelphia.

Not only did the Colts ship a potential first-round pick for the embattled QB, but without a veteran presence on the roster, it's ride-or-die for Indy and Wentz.

General manager Chris Ballard told Colin Cowherd that the reason for the team's confidence that Wentz can quickly turn it around is the relationship between the QB and coach Frank Reich. According to the GM, that connection is already paying off.

"When it came to Carson, it was a little like Philip (Rivers) last year. Frank and Nick Sirianni had a really good relationship with Philip. He knew the offense, and it was almost a seamless transition when we brought him in," Ballard said, via Colts Wire. "I almost see the same thing with Carson here over the first month and a half where it's a pretty seamless transition for Carson just because of his relationship with Frank, who also happens to be the play-caller."

This is well-worn ground since the Colts swung a trade for Wentz earlier this offseason. The QB enjoyed an MVP-type season the last year Reich was in Philly in 2017. Since then, it's been a rollercoaster ride.

In life, there are safe gambles, and there are risky gambles. While watching Wentz's 2020 tape would make most believe the QB is a dangerous gamble, Ballard doesn't see it that way. He views getting Wentz's career back on track as less precarious because he has a play-caller the QB is comfortable with.

"I don't think you can ever minimize how important that is," Ballard said. "The quarterback has to feel comfortable with who's pulling the strings and who's pulling the trigger. And that made the trade for Carson a lot easier because I knew there was a trust level between the two of them, and trust is everything in this league and trust between the quarterback and the play-caller is everything."

Ballard added Sam Ehlinger to the QB room in the sixth round of the draft over the weekend. The Texas product and Jacob Eason are likely to duel over the backup role. At this point, neither is a threat to Wentz.

The Colts exited the draft with a hole at left tackle. Given his history, Ballard likely has a plan to fill that gap before the season. Assuming he does, the biggest question mark on the roster sits at QB, where the Colts are rolling the dice that Reich's magic can bring Wentz back from the abyss.

Related Content

news

Pro Football Hall of Fame forms Hall of Fame Behavioral Health program

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Thursday the formation of Hall of Fame Behavioral Health, a program created to find comprehensive solutions through a network of mental and behavioral health services designed specifically for current and former athletes and their families.
news

Roundup: Dolphins releasing starting safety Bobby McCain

Miami is creating some extra cap space by saying goodbye to one of is captains. The Dolphins have informed safety Bobby McCain that they are releasing him Thursday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Lions make Frank Ragnow highest-paid center in NFL with extension through 2026

Detroit made Frank Ragnow the highest-paid center in the NFL, agreeing with the veteran to a four-year extension worth $13.5 million per year through 2026, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
news

John Kuhn: Aaron Rodgers 'conflicted' about Packers future 

Former Packers fullback John Kuhn said he doesn't believe the ongoing situation between Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay is unsalvageable. 
news

Free-agent CB Richard Sherman would welcome return to Seahawks, 49ers

Richard Sherman remains one of the top cornerbacks available in free agency, and while the veteran has options, he's open to returning to where it all started in Seattle. 
news

NFL informs teams they should offer COVID-19 vaccines to rookies at minicamps

With rookie minicamps set to commence shortly, the NFL informed all teams Wednesday night they should offer COVID-19 vaccines to all rookies, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Lions waiving former second-round pick Kerryon Johnson

Running back Kerryon Johnson is being waived by the Lions, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday evening. 
news

NFL clarifies clubs have no contractual obligation if players are injured working out away from team facility

The league reminded clubs on Wednesday that an injury sustained while a player is working out outside of team supervision in a location that isn't an NFL facility is considered a non-football injury, meaning the injury isn't covered by the standard contractual injury guarantee.  
news

49ers owner Jed York fine with keeping Trey Lance on bench for duration of Jimmy G deal if needed

The 49ers signaled that an end to the ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ era is coming soon with the selection of QB Trey Lance. But if you ask the team's owner, it might not be as close as you'd think.
news

New Ravens OT Alejandro Villanueva energized by prospect of blocking for Lamar Jackson

Ravens OT Alejandro Villanueva is staying in the AFC North and has switched sides of the most heated rivalry of the last two decades. Judging by his comments Wednesday, he can't wait to get started.
news

Roundup: Lions sign former Texans TE Darren Fells

Detroit is welcoming one of its former tight ends back to the Motor City. Plus, other news we're tracking around the NFL.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW