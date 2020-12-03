Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill, Vikings QB Kirk Cousins among Players of the Week

Kansas City Chiefs speedster Tyreek Hill put up some huge numbers and left Tampa Bay Buccaneers defenders aplenty far behind.
On the heels of a huge outing in the Chiefs' 27-24 win over the Bucs on Sunday, Hill also hauled in AFC Player of the Week honors.
Hill's mega day saw him find the end zone three times, finishing up with 13 receptions for 269 yards and an 20.7 yards-per-catch average.
Across conferences, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was recognized as NFC Offensive Player of the Week. In the Vikings' nailbiting 28-27 victory over the Carolina Panthers, Cousins posted huge numbers and a clutch performance. Cousins completed 34-of-45 passes (75.6%) for 307 yards and three touchdowns with a 115.7 rating.
AFC Defensive Player of the Week was had by Buffalo Bills linebacker A.J. Klein for his efforts in his squad's 27-17 win against the L.A. Chargers on Sunday. Klein put up 14 tackles, three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and a pass defended.
With the Atlanta Falcons posting a huge 43-6 upset over the Las Vegas Raiders, the defense certainly deserved accolades and defensive end Jacob Tuioti-Mariner got some, as he was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week. Tuioti-Mariner has five tackles, a sack, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.
In the aftermath of hitting a game-winning 50-yard field goal, New England Patriots kicker Nick Folk was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Folk was two for two on field goals and extra points as the Pats upset the Arizona Cardinals, 20-17.
NFC Special Teams Player of the Week was garnered by San Francisco 49ers kickerRobbie Gould. Gould hit three of his four field goals, including a 42-yard game-winner and hit a pair of PATs in as many tries as the Niners defeated the Los Angeles Rams, 23-20.