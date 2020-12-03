Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill, Vikings QB Kirk Cousins among Players of the Week

Across conferences, Minnesota Vikings quarterback ﻿Kirk Cousins﻿ was recognized as NFC Offensive Player of the Week. In the Vikings' nailbiting 28-27 victory over the Carolina Panthers, Cousins posted huge numbers and a clutch performance. Cousins completed 34-of-45 passes (75.6%) for 307 yards and three touchdowns with a 115.7 rating.

AFC Defensive Player of the Week was had by Buffalo Bills linebacker ﻿A.J. Klein﻿ for his efforts in his squad's 27-17 win against the L.A. Chargers on Sunday. Klein put up 14 tackles, three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and a pass defended.