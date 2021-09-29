Around the NFL

Chiefs WR Josh Gordon not expected to play this week vs. Eagles

Published: Sep 29, 2021 at 02:02 PM
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Josh Gordon's near two-year absence from an NFL field will be extended at least another week as the troubled wide receiver acclimates to his latest team in Kansas City. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Wednesday not to expect Gordon on the field this Sunday when K.C. visits the Philadelphia Eagles (1 p.m. ET, CBS).

"It's gonna take awhile," Reid said, per ESPN's Adam Teicher. "It's probably not gonna be this week."

Gordon, 30, was reinstated from suspension for substance abuse problems by the NFL on Monday, and was signed to the Chiefs' practice squad Tuesday. He's been suspended six times in his career, including for the entirety of three seasons (2015, 2016, 2020). Most recently, his conditional reinstatement was rescinded in January after a setback in his recovery. His release from the Seattle Seahawks followed. As for Gordon's efforts to stay clean of late, Reid said: "He's had a great eight months here of taking care of business."

Gordon led the NFL with 1,646 yards receiving in 2013, earning All-Pro honors in his second NFL season, before his problems with substance abuse derailed his football career. The Chiefs will be Gordon's fourth NFL team, and it remains to be seen both how quickly and how effectively he can impact one of the most prolific offenses in the game. Star quarterback ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿, for one, is anticipating just that.

"We like bringing in good football players … He's a big receiver, and even when he's covered, he's not covered. I'm excited to work with him," Mahomes said, per Chiefs reporter Matt McMullen.

With a dynamic array of offensive weapons already surrounding Mahomes, Gordon picked a challenging environment in which to compete. Defense, not offense, has been the problem in the Chiefs' 1-2 start to the season, as they've surrendered 430 yards per game to rank 30th in the NFL. Still, if Gordon can crack the receiving rotation and play effectively, the Chiefs will enhance their ability to overcome defensive struggles in high-scoring games.

