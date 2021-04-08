Around the NFL

Chiefs WR Demarcus Robinson ready to 'put up 1,000 yards a year and 10 touchdowns'

Published: Apr 08, 2021 at 09:36 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

For the balance of his NFL career, ﻿Demarcus Robinson﻿ has been a role player in the Kansas City Chiefs' wide receiver room. The 26-year-old is ready to put more on his plate in 2021.

Joining NFL Network's Good Morning Footballon Thursday, Robinson said he expects a more prominent role this season with ﻿Sammy Watkins﻿ no longer in K.C.

"Every other season, it's (been) four, five touchdowns, 500 yards," Robinson said of his previous production. "I just think it picks up a little bit more right now. I'm looking for the opportunity -- not for them to give me the opportunity -- but go in there and take the opportunity. Go in there and show that I am a guy who can put up 1,000 yards a year and 10 touchdowns. I'm ready to make that happen. They said they've got something in store for me. I'm ready to show them."

Robinson re-signed in Kansas City this offseason to another one-year contract. He'll rejoin a WR room with ﻿Tyreek Hill﻿, ﻿Mecole Hardman﻿ and ﻿Byron Pringle﻿.

The former fourth-round pick said he had another offer from the Detroit Lions that could have brought a bigger role in a WR corps that saw ﻿Kenny Golladay﻿ and ﻿Marvin Jones﻿ leave in free agency. He chose to return to K.C. because he felt like there was an opportunity for increased production with ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿.

"I chose the Chiefs because of my family, the culture, just talking with everybody, seeing what would best fit me," he noted. "I had another team, it was Detroit, that was also looking at me. And the Chiefs just wanted me more at the time."

Sidenote: The Lions' interest in Robinson underscores Detroit's new GM Brad Holmes keying on adding speed to its WR group this offseason. 

Robinson is coming off a season in which he caught a career-high 45 passes for 466 yards and three TDs. In his five seasons with the Chiefs, he's totaled 120 catches for 1,415 yards and 11 scores. Nearly matching those totals in one season -- as is his stated goal -- would be a massive leap. With Hill and ﻿Travis Kelce﻿ the top targets, Robinson continues to project as a depth player with the potential to explode for a game or two.

Robinson believes there is an opportunity in Kansas City to make a leap that big.

"It was a big decision, just seeing what I could do," said of his return. "Seeing what they saw in me for my role next year, and without Sammy being there, they said it'll pick up a lot more. And they got a lot of things in store for me. I'm ready to go back to work and see what they got going for me."

The Chiefs have been suitors for wideouts throughout the offseason, including being in on the bidding for ﻿JuJu Smith-Schuster﻿ before re-signing Robinson. If K.C. doesn't add a wideout early in the draft -- a distinct possibility given its interest in the free-agent market -- Robinson should enter the season with a chance to have his best year as a pro in an offense he knows well.

Related Content

news

Richard Sherman expects to wait until after NFL Draft to land a job

Cornerback ﻿Richard Sherman﻿ remains one of the top free agents left on the open market. Along with many of his fellow veterans, the Pro Bowler knows he's in waiting mode at this point in the NFL calendar.
news

Veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer to visit with Jets

The 35-year-old journeyman spent last season with the New England Patriots, starting one game behind Cam Newton. 
news

Panthers agree to terms with former Pro Bowl CB A.J. Bouye

Carolina is bringing in cornerback A.J. Bouye, who played last season with the Broncos, who released him for cap reasons. 
news

49ers sign former Eagles backup QB Nate Sudfeld to one-year deal

Following four seasons in Philadelphia and a forgettable Sunday night showing, Nate Sudfeld is moving on from the Eagles to the 49ers on a one-year contract announced by San Francisco on Wednesday. 
news

Washington, 49ers looked into Sam Darnold trade before free agency

Prior to the Panthers striking a deal for Sam Darnold earlier this week, the Jets fielded interest from two NFC teams looking to re-tool their QB room.
news

Bears discussing trades involving WR Anthony Miller

The Chicago Bears continue to engage in trade talks on receiver Anthony Miller﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.
news

Dak Prescott back throwing on practice field, expected to return for Cowboys training camp

Dak Prescott is back on the field and throwing, marking a significant step in his road to returning from his gruesome ankle injury that ended his 2020 season. The latest development from Prescott signals optimism from the Cowboys, who see his path leading him to a timely return this summer.
news

Rams GM sees Matthew Stafford as long-term option at QB: 'I don't think we did it thinking two years'

Two months ago, the Rams traded QB Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford in hopes of making another Super Bowl run. GM Les Snead said that deal was with the team's long-term future in mind as well.
news

Roundup: Bills sign former Chargers OL Forrest Lamp

Buffalo signed former Chargers guard Forrest Lamp to a one-year deal. Lamp heads across the country after starting a career-high 16 games in 2020.
news

Titans hire Jim Schwartz as senior defensive assistant

Jim Schwartz is headed back to Tennessee. The Titans announced Schwartz will join Mike Vrabel's coaching staff as a senior defensive assistant. The 54-year-old spent the past five seasons as the Eagles' DC. 
news

Bengals release RB Giovani Bernard after eight seasons

After eight seasons with the Bengals, ﻿Giovani Bernard﻿'s run in Cincinnati is over. The team released the running back Wednesday. Mike Garafolo added that Bernard asked for his release, which the club granted.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW