Chiefs re-signing WR Demarcus Robinson to one-year deal

The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing back one of their free-agent receivers.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Chiefs are re-signing wideout ﻿Demarcus Robinson﻿ to a one-year contract, per his agents, the Katz Bros.

Re-signing Robinson comes after the Chiefs took a swing at Steelers slot star ﻿JuJu Smith-Schuster﻿, offering him a deal worth $8 million, plus $3 million in incentives. Smith-Schuster elected to return to Pittsburgh instead of joining the reigning AFC champs.

It's Robinson's second straight one-year deal in K.C. The former fourth-rounder signed a deal worth $2.2975 million last offseason.

The 26-year-old is coming off his best season as a pro, starting nine of 16 games and generating 45 receptions for 466 yards and three TDs.

The re-signing keeps the Chiefs speedy trio of Robinson, ﻿Tyreek Hill﻿ and ﻿Mecole Hardman﻿ together.