Chiefs re-signing WR Demarcus Robinson to one-year deal

The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing back one of their free-agent receivers.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Chiefs are re-signing wideout Demarcus Robinson to a one-year contract, per his agents, the Katz Bros.
Re-signing Robinson comes after the Chiefs took a swing at Steelers slot star JuJu Smith-Schuster, offering him a deal worth $8 million, plus $3 million in incentives. Smith-Schuster elected to return to Pittsburgh instead of joining the reigning AFC champs.
It's Robinson's second straight one-year deal in K.C. The former fourth-rounder signed a deal worth $2.2975 million last offseason.
The 26-year-old is coming off his best season as a pro, starting nine of 16 games and generating 45 receptions for 466 yards and three TDs.
The re-signing keeps the Chiefs speedy trio of Robinson, Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman together.
With Sammy Watkins still a free agent, the Chiefs could look to the NFL draft to add depth at the wideout position.