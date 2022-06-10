Chiefs want Marquez Valdes-Scantling to be more than deep threat in first season in Kansas City

As the Kansas City Chiefs turn the page from the Tyreek Hill era, one of the replacements brought in, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, is already building chemistry with quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

"I'm embracing the opportunity," Valdes-Scantling said Thursday, via Nate Taylor of The Athletic. "He's the best in the business at doing (wizard-like throws), in finding the open guy and giving them chances."

Thursday's OTA workouts included a sizzling connection between Mahomes and his new wideout, in which the QB flicked a no-look pass to MVS near the sideline which the receiver snagged with one hand. The play reminded him of the no-looks he used to get from Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay.

"I got that a lot," Valdes-Scantling said. "You're always aware that the ball could come to you at any given time. I'm accustomed to it. Pat is gifted like that, where he can do those kinds of things. I'm just excited that I have another quarterback who is that talented."

A day after the Chiefs traded Hill to Miami, the club signed MVS to a three-year, $30 million contract. At 6-foot-4, 206 pounds, Valdes-Scantling can help replace Hill's speed element in the offense. But K.C. wants him to be more than just a deep threat.

"He's a big kid, but he's got really good flexibility," coach Andy Reid said of Valdes-Scantling. "He can change directions and he's got that speed, which we all knew he had. He's able to work some of the primary underneath routes that he maybe didn't do quite as much in Green Bay because of who they had there. I've been pleased with how he goes about his business. He's doing a nice job."

Last season in Green Bay, MVS hauled in 26 catches for 430 yards and three TDs in 11 games.

Valdes-Scantling says he's fortunate to go from playing with Rodgers to Mahomes.

"There's not much difference, one is just a little bit older," he said, comparing the 38-year-old Rodgers to the 26-year-old Mahomes. "I'm just super excited to have the two best quarterbacks throw me the ball. I guess I'm living right."

The Chiefs spent the offseason diversifying their receiver room, adding MVS and JuJu Smith-Schuster to help make up for Hill's production. K.C. wants to win over the middle and on intermediate routes more regularly in 2022 to help beat the Cover-2 schemes that stymied their offense for stretches last season.