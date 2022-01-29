Chiefs release CB Damon Arnette after arrest for assault with deadly weapon

The Kansas City Chiefs released cornerback Damon Arnette following his arrest Friday night in Las Vegas for assault with a deadly weapon, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
Arnette was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, and two counts of possession of controlled substances, per Clark County records obtained by NFL.com.
On Jan. 20, the Chiefs signed Arnette to a reserves/futures contract with a commitment to intense counseling and zero tolerance, Pelissero added.
The Las Vegas Raiders released the 2020 first-round pick in November after a series of off-field incidents, culminating with a viral video in which Arnette brandished a gun and threatened to kill someone. He signed with the Miami Dolphins' practice squad in December.
The 25-year-old corner has played in just 13 games over two years and made seven starts -- all with the Raiders.
The Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in the AFC Championship Game.