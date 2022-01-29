Around the NFL

Chiefs release CB Damon Arnette after arrest for assault with deadly weapon

Published: Jan 29, 2022 at 12:56 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The Kansas City Chiefs released cornerback Damon Arnette following his arrest Friday night in Las Vegas for assault with a deadly weapon, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Arnette was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, and two counts of possession of controlled substances, per Clark County records obtained by NFL.com.

On Jan. 20, the Chiefs signed Arnette to a reserves/futures contract with a commitment to intense counseling and zero tolerance, Pelissero added.

The Las Vegas Raiders released the 2020 first-round pick in November after a series of off-field incidents, culminating with a viral video in which Arnette brandished a gun and threatened to kill someone. He signed with the Miami Dolphins' practice squad in December.

The 25-year-old corner has played in just 13 games over two years and made seven starts -- all with the Raiders.

The Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in the AFC Championship Game.

