Chiefs receive their Super Bowl LIV rings

Six months removed from bringing the franchise its first championship in half a century and fewer than two weeks from beginning their defense of it, the Kansas City Chiefs were bestowed their championship jewelry.

To much excitement, Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Patrick Mahomes, Tyrann Mathieu and the rest of the championship Chiefs received their Super Bowl rings on Tuesday at a ceremony at Arrowhead Stadium.

With the players donning face masks and at socially-distanced tables they opened boxes with the crown jewels of their title glory inside.