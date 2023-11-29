Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Rams RB Kyren Williams highlight Players of the Week

Elliott made good an all-time clutch kick Sunday that sent his Eagles to overtime and an eventual 37-34 win over the Buffalo Bills. Amid wet and windy conditions, with 20 seconds to play and the game on the line, Elliott sent a 59-yard field inside the far upright to tie the game at 31 and send it to an extra period. It culminated Elliott's night, but prolonged the Eagles' chances, with quarterback ﻿﻿﻿﻿Jalen Hurts﻿﻿﻿﻿ guiding Philly to a win. Elliott was a perfect five of five on his kicks, hitting four extra points and his one very long field goal attempt.