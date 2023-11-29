Around the NFL

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Rams RB Kyren Williams highlight Players of the Week

Nov 29, 2023
Who were the NFL's top stars in Week 12? Each Wednesday the league unveils its weekly honor roll. See who the Players of the Week are below.

AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs · QB

A 14-point deficit in the second quarter was hardly an obstacle for a vintage Mahomes performance to overcome. The reigning Associated Press Most Valuable Player turned a comeback into a blowout, guiding the Chiefs to a 31-17 victory over the rival Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Mahomes was efficient to the tune of 27-of-34 passing (79.4%) for 298 yards, a pair of touchdown passes and no interceptions.

NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Kyren Williams
Kyren Williams
Los Angeles Rams · RB

Williams was feeling "200 percent" after his return from injured reserve, spurring the Rams to a 37-14 win on Sunday over the Arizona Cardinals. Back from an ankle injury, Williams looked exceptional in the rushing and passing games, tallying 204 scrimmage yards. He ran for 143 yards and found the end zone twice on receptions, hauling in six passes for the day and 61 yards.

AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Josh Allen
Josh Allen
Jacksonville Jaguars · LB

In a massive Sunday win over the Houston Texans, the Jaguars were buoyed by the clutch pass rush of Allen, who racked up five tackles, 2.5 sacks and two tackles for loss in a 24-21 win. Allen continued his stellar season as he was a fixture in the Houston backfield, racking up 12 QB pressures in the game at a 36.4 pressure rate.

NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Jessie Bates
Jessie Bates
Atlanta Falcons · FS

In a first-place showdown, Bates came up huge for the Falcons in their 24-15 victory over the archrival New Orleans Saints. Bates scored the game's first touchdown, racing 92 yards on an interception return for a score. All told, Bates posted 12 tackles, a forced fumble and the tone-setting pick-six.

AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Brandon McManus
Brandon McManus
Jacksonville Jaguars · K

In a close 17-10 win for the Titans over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Stonehouse flexed his powerful leg over and over. Across seven punts, Stonehouse averaged an eye-popping 53.7 yards with a 46.7 net. His long was an astronomical 71 yards and he landed five of his seven boots inside the opposing 20-yard line.

NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Jake Elliott
Jake Elliott
Philadelphia Eagles · K

Elliott made good an all-time clutch kick Sunday that sent his Eagles to overtime and an eventual 37-34 win over the Buffalo Bills. Amid wet and windy conditions, with 20 seconds to play and the game on the line, Elliott sent a 59-yard field inside the far upright to tie the game at 31 and send it to an extra period. It culminated Elliott's night, but prolonged the Eagles' chances, with quarterback ﻿﻿﻿﻿Jalen Hurts﻿﻿﻿﻿ guiding Philly to a win. Elliott was a perfect five of five on his kicks, hitting four extra points and his one very long field goal attempt.

