Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Rams RB Kyren Williams highlight Players of the Week

Elliott made good an all-time clutch kick Sunday that sent his Eagles to overtime and an eventual 37-34 win over the Buffalo Bills. Amid wet and windy conditions, with 20 seconds to play and the game on the line, Elliott sent a 59-yard field inside the far upright to tie the game at 31 and send it to an extra period. It culminated Elliott's night, but prolonged the Eagles' chances, with quarterback Jalen Hurts guiding Philly to a win. Elliott was a perfect five of five on his kicks, hitting four extra points and his one very long field goal attempt.