Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers highlight Players of the Month

As the 2021 season winds down with the temperatures dropping and the days getting shorter, a pair of star quarterbacks have restated their claim as the league's best.

Mahomes returned to form with a grand total of 1,110 passing yards and nine touchdowns (eight passing, one rushing) in four games to earn AFC Offensive Player of the Month. Mahomes completed 68.5% of his passes and had just two interceptions to comprise a 108.8 passer rating during that span. The Chiefs averaged 35.0 points per game in each of those four wins, which extended Kansas City's win streak to eight and clinched the franchise's sixth AFC West title in a row.