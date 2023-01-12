Around the NFL

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes prepares for first postseason as AFC's oldest remaining quarterback

Published: Jan 12, 2023 at 11:46 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Patrick Mahomes is in a familiar place entering the 2022 postseason, but he might still be getting used to one surprising fact.

Of all AFC quarterbacks participating in the playoffs, the 27-year-old Mahomes is the oldest.

"It speaks to the talent that we have in the AFC," Mahomes said Monday, via the team transcript. "And the guys that I'm looking around at are going to be there for the long time, so I'll be the old head in the AFC for a while now and I'll try to use that experience to my advantage."

Mahomes arrived to the NFL as a first-round pick who spent his first season sitting behind established veteran Alex Smith before launching what has already been a legendary career. In just his second season as the Chiefs' starter (third overall), he led them to the Super Bowl and authored one of the most memorable comebacks in Super Bowl history.

Since then, Mahomes has proven to be a reliably explosive, highly productive quarterback who quickly cemented his place among the position's elite in the NFL. His quick ascension convinced the football world he'd be a mainstay in the league for the next decade-plus, and he's done nothing to suggest otherwise.

The group around him, however, has enjoyed a youth movement that has positioned the conference for plenty of exciting future battles.

Josh Allen's rise to superstardom stands as the best example. Allen went from a first-round pick with a big arm and plenty of untapped potential to a dynamic threat who strikes fear in the heart of opposing offenses.

Add in the quick success of the likes of Cincinnati's Joe Burrow, Los Angeles' Justin Herbert, Baltimore's Lamar Jackson (whose status for Super Wild Card Weekend is highly uncertain) and the significant improvement made by Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence, and you have your crop of new talent. The next generation has arrived.

At 27 years old, Mahomes is very much in the early portion of his prime. He isn't going anywhere, and he's already seen plenty with the powerhouse Chiefs, reaching four conference championship games and two Super Bowls, winning it in his first appearance.

That's a ton of valuable experience for a quarterback who isn't yet near his 30th birthday. It's also a big reason why the Chiefs will remain a contender for the foreseeable future.

"Experience helps (but) it is single elimination, so everybody's got to be sharp," coach Andy Reid said. "It's not just Patrick (Mahomes) and we've all got to do our job and do it well, knowing what the result is. It sure doesn't hurt Pat to have the experience that he has."

With the single-season total yards record already in hand, Mahomes is almost certain to take home All-Pro honors at quarterback and is a favorite to win his second NFL MVP. That leaves one significant goal on his checklist: Win another Super Bowl.

"I think winning the MVP or winning the Super Bowl again, I'll have a greater appreciation for it because I've been through the trials and struggles of losing," Mahomes said. "Now that I've been in the struggle of obviously not winning the MVP but losing the AFC Championship games, losing Super Bowls, it builds a greater appreciation for the grind and that you have to come every single day to work not knowing that you're going to be at the top at the end of the season."

Related Content

news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts still dealing with shoulder injury: 'It's a good thing there's a bye week'

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was able to return to action with a right shoulder sprain for the regular-season finale, but he admitted Thursday that he's lucky to have a bye week as his shoulder remains less than 100 percent.

news

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta selected as site for potential Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship Game

The NFL announced on Thursday that Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Atlanta Falcons, has been selected as the neutral location for a potential Buffalo Bills-Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship Game.

news

Bears name Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren as president and CEO

The Chicago Bears named Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren as their next team president and CEO on Thursday.

news

Bengals preparing for playoff game with injuries to offensive line: 'We're still going to be who we are'

After bolstering the position group over the offseason, the Cincinnati Bengals will again be dealing with multiple starters out along the offensive line to start the playoffs.

news

Raiders evaluating trade market for Derek Carr; QB says goodbye, looks forward to 'new team'

Derek Carr's unceremonious benching brought his tumultuous 2022 season to an abrupt end. It also set him on a course for a potential split from the Raiders.

news

Niners RB Christian McCaffrey, QB Brock Purdy highlight Players of the Month

Niners running back Christian McCaffrey and rookie quarterback Brock Purdy were among those lauded on the final Players of the Month honor roll of the regular season, which was revealed Thursday morning.

news

Cardinals DE J.J. Watt surprised with farewell video from his family, NFL players

The ninth episode of "Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals" shared a moment where the team surprised defensive tackle J.J. Watt with farewell video from his family and NFL players.

news

Former Stanford head coach David Shaw interviews for Broncos HC job

Former Stanford head coach David Shaw interviewed for the vacant Broncos head coaching job, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday evening.

news

Texans GM Nick Caserio: WR John Metchie III on 'amazing' recovery path

Diagnosed with leukemia in July of last year, rookie wide receiver John Metchie has a shot at returning to the Houston Texans for their offseason program in the spring, general manager Nick Caserio said Wednesday.

news

Jets, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur mutually parting ways after two seasons

The Jets and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur are mutually parting ways, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.

news

Cardinals, Texans receive permission to interview former Saints head coach Sean Payton

The Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans have requested to interview the former Saints head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE