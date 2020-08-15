Around the NFL

Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy gives Patrick Mahomes memorable compliment

Published: Aug 15, 2020 at 01:19 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Compliments come in all forms -- especially from football coaches.

Possessing an easy grin, an unmistakable voice, a miracle for an arm and the calmest of cools under pressure, Patrick Mahomes has been described plenty of ways with a plethora of superlatives.

Add another one from his offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

"You guys have been around him, you know him. He's a competitive prick, OK," Bieniemy said Saturday with a smile. "He's a great kid, but he's a competitive prick."

Former AP Most Valuable Player, reigning Super Bowl MVP, breaker of records and a competitive five-letter word.

Bieniemy was asked if, even with a Super Bowl trophy in the rear view, the ultra-competitive Mahomes would be looking to improve on anything. His answer spoke volumes of the face of the Super Bowl-winning franchise and arguably the NFL, as Mahomes seems to always have a quick and easy grin, but it hardly distracts from the knowledge that there's a fire in his belly as much as there is magic in his arm.

"He wants to improve at everything he can possibly improve on," Bieniemy said. "He wants to be the best at whatever he can do. And along the way, he wants to make sure that he's leading the guys, he wants to be held accountable by his peers. But also, too, he just wants to work. And that's what you love about being around him every single day."

Bieniemy's been the Chiefs' offensive coordinator since Mahomes was drafted in the first round. He knows Mahomes well and well enough to deliver a good, if not unconventional, compliment.

Related Content

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) runs for a second quarter gain of 9 yards to the 49ers 30 yard line during an NFL Super Bowl LIV football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers 31-20. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
news

Shanahan: 'We're hoping' but 'not counting on' Deebo Samuel to play Week 1

It's too early to say whether wide receiver Deebo Samuel will play in the season opener. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan is still leaving the door open, though.

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen (97) runs in pursuit during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 in Minneapolis. The Packers defeated the Vikings 23-10. (Scott Boehm via AP)
news

Mike McCarthy excited to add Everson Griffen: 'He brings it every down'

When Mike McCarthy was coaching the Packers, Everson Griffen was 'always a primary focus,' as a Vikings pass rusher. McCarthy is excited to have him in Dallas now for each of their first seasons with the Cowboys.
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) warms up against the San Francisco 49ers during the NFL NFC Championship football game, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers defeated the Packers 37-20. (Greg Trott via AP)
news

Roundup: Packers kicker Mason Crosby returns to practice

The Packers got their kicker back. Green Bay's longtime starter Mason Crosby returned to practice Saturday after a two-week stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list.  
Packers, NT Kenny Clark signs 4-year, $70M extension
news

Packers, NT Kenny Clark signs 4-year, $70M extension

Green Bay's Kenny Clark becomes the highest-paid nose tackle in league history, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero report. 
In TE Darren Waller, Jon Gruden sees an inspirational 'superstar'
news

In TE Darren Waller, Jon Gruden sees an inspirational 'superstar'

In the wake of George Kittle and Travis Kelce signing lucrative extensions, Raiders coach Jon Gruden pointed out he believes the Raiders also have a "superstar" at tight end, who's also an inspiration to many. 
Minnesota Vikings inside linebacker Cameron Smith (59) takes a defensive position during an NFL preseason game against the New Orleans Saints, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 in New Orleans. (Margaret Bowles via AP)
news

Mike Zimmer: Cam Smith can have normal life, maybe play again

Testing positive for COVID-19 ended up being "a blessing" for Vikings LB Cam Smith, Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer believes as it ended up revealing the 23-year-old's need for heart surgery. 
As Eagles get Jalen Hurts 'comfortable,' Nate Sudfeld is likely QB2
news

As Eagles get Jalen Hurts 'comfortable,' Nate Sudfeld is likely QB2

Eagles coach Doug Pederson explained Friday that Carson Wentz and Nate Sudfeld will get "the reps they need," while Jalen Hurts will need time to get "comfortable," likely indicating Hurts will be No. 3 on the depth chart. 
LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
news

Clyde Edwards-Helaire 'working like crazy' with Chiefs first team

Deemed a perfect fit for the Super Bowl champs since he was drafted 32nd overall, Clyde Edwards-Helaire is already running with the first team at training camp. 
Darren Waller: Henry Ruggs is as fast as a roach when the lights turn on
news

Darren Waller: Henry Ruggs is as fast as a roach when the lights turn on

Raiders tight end Darren Waller got to see rookie Henry Ruggs' speed up close at training camp this week and it was "even crazier in person."
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) runs after the catch during an NFL NFC Championship against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. San Francisco 49ers won 37-20. (Peter Read Miller via AP)
news

Kittle channels Ric Flair after becoming NFL's highest-paid tight end

George Kittle expressed his gratitude to the San Francisco 49ers in a statement released by the team.
Texans announce no fans for home opener against Ravens
news

Texans announce no fans for home opener against Ravens

The Houston Texans announced Friday that no fans will be in attendance for the team's Sept. 20th home opener vs. the Baltimore Ravens.
San Francisco 49ers fullback Bruce Miller (49) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, October 18, 2015 in Santa Clara, Calif. (Peter Read Miller via AP)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL