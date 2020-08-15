Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy gives Patrick Mahomes memorable compliment

Bieniemy was asked if, even with a Super Bowl trophy in the rear view, the ultra-competitive Mahomes would be looking to improve on anything. His answer spoke volumes of the face of the Super Bowl-winning franchise and arguably the NFL, as Mahomes seems to always have a quick and easy grin, but it hardly distracts from the knowledge that there's a fire in his belly as much as there is magic in his arm.

"He wants to improve at everything he can possibly improve on," Bieniemy said. "He wants to be the best at whatever he can do. And along the way, he wants to make sure that he's leading the guys, he wants to be held accountable by his peers. But also, too, he just wants to work. And that's what you love about being around him every single day."