Chiefs hoping to make Arrowhead Stadium a polling location on Nov. 3

NFL Votes is a league and player initiative to encourage voting and civic engagement.

The Kansas City Chiefs are attempting to take that initiative to the next level.

Chiefs president Mark Donovan told reporters in a video conference Wednesday that the club hopes to make Arrowhead Stadium a polling location on Nov. 3.

"You can have different opinions. You can vote for different people. But vote," Donovan said, via Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star.

Donovan noted that the determination about making Arrowhead a polling place is not final.

Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been vocal about voter registry this season, joining the More Than A Vote organization started by LeBron James. Along with encouraging fans and teammates to vote, Mahomes also recently joined a plethora of other athletes and celebrities signing a letter calling fans to fight voter suppression.

To learn more about NFL Votes, you can visit: https://www.nfl.com/causes/votes/

Donovan also addressed the Chiefs' plan to have about 22 percent capacity for the Kickoff Game at Arrowhead. Donovan said the Chiefs will sell about 16,000 tickets for the opener against the Houston Texans.

"We understand we've got to get this right. We know other teams and other leagues are going to be looking at us,'' Donovan said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.