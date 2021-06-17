Around the NFL

Chiefs HC Andy Reid on Le'Veon Bell: 'I enjoyed my time with him. I'm pulling for him'

Published: Jun 17, 2021 at 12:32 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

﻿Le'Veon Bell﻿'s market isn't nearly as strong as it once was, but that didn't stop him from trashing his most recent employer over the weekend.

That employer -- the Chiefs -- and its head coach, Andy Reid, took the high road when asked about Bell's comments Thursday.

"I enjoyed my time with him," Reid said of Bell. "I'm pulling for him. That's how I roll. I wish him the best."

Once regarded as arguably the best running back in the NFL, Bell hasn't been anywhere near that status since he returned to action following his decision to sit out of the 2018 season instead of playing under the franchise tag with the Steelers. Bell maximized his value in the following offseason with the Jets, signing a four-year deal worth $52.5 million, but joined a team that ultimately proved to be headed nowhere.

Bell also ended up going nowhere in New York, gaining 789 yards on 245 attempts (3.2 yards per carry) in his first season with the Jets and just 74 yards on 19 attempts with the Jets before they tried and failed to trade him, leading to his release.

Bell landed with the Chiefs a few days later, joining with a superpower that would eventually land in another Super Bowl. He was a marginal factor at best, carrying the ball 63 times for 254 yards and two scores in nine regular-season games with Kansas City. He carried the ball twice in the Chiefs' Divisional Round win over the Browns, then didn't see another touch for the remainder of the postseason.

Bell spoke of the decision to sit out and the resulting physical benefits in the lead-up to Super Bowl LV, then didn't appear in the actual game. Perhaps he's still bitter about that outcome, but a realist would point to the presence of ﻿Clyde Edwards-Helaire﻿ and Kansas City's offensive approach, which didn't exactly include giving Bell the ball 20 times in a game many expected to be a shootout.

In the end, Bell's Chiefs scored just nine points. He didn't record a single down played. And he didn't have a single second thought about airing his grievances on social media this week.

One might think that would hurt his market, but at this stage, Bell hasn't produced enough to truly warrant a potential headache. He hasn't provided those unless he's unhappy, which happened at the end of his time in both Pittsburgh and New York. His discontent with the Chiefs just didn't arrive until later.

We can't predict where Bell might land at this stage, but we can almost guarantee the 29-year-old won't be in Kansas City in 2021.

Related Content

news

Bears' Justin Fields: Andy Dalton has 'completely taken me under his wing'

Justin Fields may have to wait a little longer to take over but the Bears QB is enjoying the learning process, most notably the support he's already received from veteran Andy Dalton.
news

Roundup: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes doesn't 'see any problems moving forward' with toe

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' toe is fine and dandy, Jets TE Chris Herndon's tight hamstring is OK and the Panthers and Lions signed some second-rounders. 
news

Dolphins CB Byron Jones on Xavien Howard holdout: 'It's none of my business'

﻿ With fellow Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard holding out of minicamp, Byron Jones said Thursday he'd love to have him back, but Howard's contract situation was none of Jones' business. 
news

Dwayne Haskins 'grateful for the opportunity' with Steelers

After being unceremoniously released by Washington near the end of last season, Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins says he is grateful for the chance to learn and grow in Pittsburgh.
news

Two G.O.A.T.s: Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes share 'Madden NFL 22' cover

Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes will share the cover of "Madden NFL 22," EA Sports announced Thursday, less than a year after the two squared off in the Super Bowl.
news

Broncos OC Pat Shurmur on QB battle: Both Bridgewater, Lock 'getting better'

In one of the NFL's most prominent quarterback competitions, Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur noted that Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater have each improved throughout minicamp. 
news

Bears WR Allen Robinson preparing to play on one-year franchise tag in 2021

Playing on the franchise tag in 2021, Bears WR Allen Robinson said he's OK with playing on the one-year deal if a long-term contract isn't presented by the July 15 deadline. 
news

Tyler Lockett: OC Shane Waldron's offense brings 'more freedom' to Seahawks WRs

The Seattle Seahawks inherit a new offense after the hiring of OC Shane Waldron this offseason and WR Tyler Lockett says it will bring more freedom to the wide receiving corps. 
news

Drew Brees lauds Justin Herbert: 'His physical tools are as good as anybody I've ever seen'

Retired star Drew Brees took in a Chargers practice Wednesday as part of his new analyst role with NBC. Brees noted afterward that it was just the third time he's encountered Justin Herbert. That was enough for him to draw at least one striking conclusion about the 23-year-old QB. 
news

Woody Johnson 'couldn't be more excited' about state of Jets after returning from ambassador term

Jets owner Woody Johnson has returned from his civic service as the United States ambassador to the United Kingdom, and he likes the changes he's seen from his professional football club.
news

Around The NFL Podcast: 'Does this matter?' with Patrick Claybon

A room filled with some heroes – Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler and Patrick Claybon bring you the latest news in the NFL and determine what actually matters.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW