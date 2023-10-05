Chiefs HC Andy Reid lauds 'high-octane' RB Isiah Pacheco: 'He's going to go 100 mph and run hard every time'

Playing a homecoming game of sorts on Sunday night, Isiah Pacheco ran to perhaps the best game of his young career so far.
There was no extra oomph playing in his native New Jersey, though, according to Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. That's simply the full-throttle style of Pacheco that the Chiefs have quickly grown to expect.
"I know he was excited to be there, but he's always -- I know he's excited but he's always high octane," Reid said of his second-year back Wednesday, via team transcript. "I mean he's high octane in practice all the time."
Pacheco was a whirling dervish in the Chiefs' 23-20 win over the New York Jets, as the Rutgers product ran off a career-best 115 yards on 20 carries, highlighted by a spectacular 48-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. A high-motor back who hits as hard as he runs, Pacheco also posted a career-best 100 rushing yards after contact, per Next Gen Stats. Against an excellent Jets defense, Pacheco was the hammer.
His style of play bolsters his teammates and on Sunday it led the way for an unconventional Chiefs win in which the rushing attack outgained the passing game, 204-197.
"I think he brings good energy to that group – and I'm including the running backs – you see (Clyde Edwards-) Helaire going, he's running like crazy, too, so he's doing a nice job. (Jerick) McKinnon runs hard likewise, but I think he brings energy to everybody, to the whole offense," Reid said. "I think that's a positive thing and then it's important that we have the other two guys, and we rotate them in and give them a blow every once and a while."
After he was held to 23 yards on a season-low eight carries in a Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions, Pacheco has gained steam, turning in 70, 62 and the aforementioned 115 yards over the last three games, respectively.
Having rushed for 830 yards as a rookie last year, Pacheco is emerging as a focal point of the Chiefs offense. His style isn't necessarily a healthy one – for him or opponents – but he's been an Energizer Bunny with bad intentions so far. And Reid is clearly a big fan. He's also a realist who knows defense are going to start paying more attention to Pacheco.
"Consistency is what you're looking for," Reid said. "Obviously, when people know that you're a good player, they're going to try to do things to stop you, so it's important that the offensive line, tight ends and he (Isiah Pacheco) are on the same page and they all do their job to make the thing happen. The one thing you're going to get from him is he's going to go 100 miles an hour and run hard every time he gets an opportunity – whether he catches or runs it, he's going hard."
Next up for Pacheco and the Chiefs are the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Pacheco will look to keep producing against the 15th-ranked rushing defense, but there's little question he'll be going full speed ahead.