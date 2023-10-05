Chiefs HC Andy Reid lauds 'high-octane' RB Isiah Pacheco: 'He's going to go 100 mph and run hard every time'

After he was held to 23 yards on a season-low eight carries in a Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions, Pacheco has gained steam, turning in 70, 62 and the aforementioned 115 yards over the last three games, respectively.

Having rushed for 830 yards as a rookie last year, Pacheco is emerging as a focal point of the Chiefs offense. His style isn't necessarily a healthy one – for him or opponents – but he's been an Energizer Bunny with bad intentions so far. And Reid is clearly a big fan. He's also a realist who knows defense are going to start paying more attention to Pacheco.

"Consistency is what you're looking for," Reid said. "Obviously, when people know that you're a good player, they're going to try to do things to stop you, so it's important that the offensive line, tight ends and he (Isiah Pacheco) are on the same page and they all do their job to make the thing happen. The one thing you're going to get from him is he's going to go 100 miles an hour and run hard every time he gets an opportunity – whether he catches or runs it, he's going hard."