Around the NFL

Chiefs HC Andy Reid lauds 'high-octane' RB Isiah Pacheco: 'He's going to go 100 mph and run hard every time'

Published: Oct 04, 2023 at 08:41 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Playing a homecoming game of sorts on Sunday night, ﻿Isiah Pacheco﻿ ran to perhaps the best game of his young career so far. 

There was no extra oomph playing in his native New Jersey, though, according to Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. That's simply the full-throttle style of Pacheco that the Chiefs have quickly grown to expect. 

"I know he was excited to be there, but he's always -- I know he's excited but he's always high octane," Reid said of his second-year back Wednesday, via team transcript. "I mean he's high octane in practice all the time."

Pacheco was a whirling dervish in the Chiefs' 23-20 win over the New York Jets, as the Rutgers product ran off a career-best 115 yards on 20 carries, highlighted by a spectacular 48-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. A high-motor back who hits as hard as he runs, Pacheco also posted a career-best 100 rushing yards after contact, per Next Gen Stats. Against an excellent Jets defense, Pacheco was the hammer.

His style of play bolsters his teammates and on Sunday it led the way for an unconventional Chiefs win in which the rushing attack outgained the passing game, 204-197.

"I think he brings good energy to that group – and I'm including the running backs – you see (Clyde Edwards-) Helaire going, he's running like crazy, too, so he's doing a nice job. (Jerick) McKinnon runs hard likewise, but I think he brings energy to everybody, to the whole offense," Reid said. "I think that's a positive thing and then it's important that we have the other two guys, and we rotate them in and give them a blow every once and a while."

Related Links

After he was held to 23 yards on a season-low eight carries in a Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions, Pacheco has gained steam, turning in 70, 62 and the aforementioned 115 yards over the last three games, respectively.

Having rushed for 830 yards as a rookie last year, Pacheco is emerging as a focal point of the Chiefs offense. His style isn't necessarily a healthy one – for him or opponents – but he's been an Energizer Bunny with bad intentions so far. And Reid is clearly a big fan. He's also a realist who knows defense are going to start paying more attention to Pacheco.

"Consistency is what you're looking for," Reid said. "Obviously, when people know that you're a good player, they're going to try to do things to stop you, so it's important that the offensive line, tight ends and he (Isiah Pacheco) are on the same page and they all do their job to make the thing happen. The one thing you're going to get from him is he's going to go 100 miles an hour and run hard every time he gets an opportunity – whether he catches or runs it, he's going hard."

Next up for Pacheco and the Chiefs are the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Pacheco will look to keep producing against the 15th-ranked rushing defense, but there's little question he'll be going full speed ahead.

Related Content

news

Joe Burrow says 1-3 Bengals' Week 5 game vs. Cardinals is a must-win

Questioned Wednesday if he and the Bengals locker room believed their upcoming game was a must-win, quarterback Joe Burrow replied, "Yes," before the quandary was done being asked. 
news

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett (knee) says he'll be 'ready to go by Sunday' vs. Ravens

After suffering a knee injury in Week 4, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett says he'll be "ready to go" in the team's Week 5 game against the Baltimore Ravens. 
news

Week 5 injury report for 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with each player's injury designation for Week 5 of the 2023 season.
news

2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Bears-Commanders on Prime Video

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for when the Bears face the Commanders on "Thursday Night Football."
news

Jets coach Robert Saleh: 'No pitch count' anymore for RB Breece Hall

Jets running back ﻿Breece Hall﻿ is ready to fly. After playing under a rep count for four weeks, coach Robert Saleh said any restrictions are off. "There is no pitch count with him anymore," Saleh said.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany and 15 and Mahomies Foundation make $1.625 million contribution to Boys & Girls Clubs of America

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, his wife Brittany and the 15 and Mahomies Foundation are making a $1.625 million contribution to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
news

Texans guard Kendrick Green (knee) placed on injured reserve, is latest Houston offensive lineman sidelined

Texans guard Kendrick Green was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday after suffering a knee injury in Sunday's win over the Steelers. Green will miss at least four games, though multiple reporters say the offensive lineman is out indefinitely with a torn meniscus.
news

Browns GM Andrew Berry: Deshaun Watson (right shoulder) not viewed as 'long-term injury'

Deshaun Watson was a surprise inactive for the Browns' Week 4 loss the the rival Ravens. Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry explained the situation on Wednesday.
news

Bills quarterback Josh Allen, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey highlight Players of the Week

Niners running back Christian McCaffrey and Bills quarterback Josh Allen were touchdown machines on Sunday and led the way for the NFL's weekly honor roll on Wednesday. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Oct. 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Broncos releasing Randy Gregory; veteran pass rusher signed $70M free-agent contract in 2022

The Denver Broncos are releasing pass rusher Randy Gregory, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.