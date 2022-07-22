Around the NFL

Chiefs Hall of Honor linebacker, Super Bowl IV champion Jim Lynch dies at 76

Published: Jul 21, 2022 at 11:16 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Chiefs Hall of Honor member Jim Lynch, who played 11 seasons with the team and started in Super Bowl IV, has died at the age of 76, his alma mater Notre Dame announced Wednesday.

Lynch played linebacker alongside Pro Football Hall of Famers Bobby Bell and Willie Lanier to form an outstanding trio that was key in the Chiefs' run to an AFL title in 1969 prior to winning the franchise's first Super Bowl against the Minnesota Vikings, 23-7.

Lynch starred at Notre Dame, captaining the school's 1966 national championship squad, and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1990. He was selected in the second round of the 1967 NFL Draft by the Chiefs.

In his second pro season, Lynch was a Pro Bowler. That 1968 campaign was also the first in which he started all 14 games for Kansas City, becoming a fixture in the starting lineup throughout the end of his career. From 1968 through 1976, Lynch started every game.

For his career, Lynch played in 151 games with 142 starts, tallying 17 interceptions, 14 fumble recoveries and an unofficial 18 sacks.

Lynch was inducted into the Chiefs Hall of Honor in 1990.

Related Content

news

Rams receive SoFi-inspired Super Bowl LVI championship rings

The Rams were bestowed their Super Bowl LVI championship rings on Thursday night at a ceremony in L.A. with players, coaches and staff.

news

Browns signing former first-round QB Josh Rosen after workout

Josh Rosen, a former first-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals, is signing a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and James Palmer reported.

news

Saints WR Michael Thomas, DE Marcus Davenport placed on PUP list ahead of training camp

Saints receiver Michael Thomas was placed on the physically unable to perform list to start training camp, according to the league's transaction wire. Joining him on the PUP list is defensive end Marcus Davenport.

news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson reports for training camp amid contract uncertainty

Lamar Jackson is in the building. The Ravens quarterback reported for training camp Thursday, coincidentally on the same day Kyler Murray inked a big-time extension. Is Jackson next?

news

Browns work out QBs A.J. McCarron, Josh Rosen as Cleveland explores options for training camp

The Cleveland Browns worked out free-agent signal-callers A.J. McCarron and Josh Rosen on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Kyler Murray, Cardinals agree to terms on contract extension through 2028 season

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals have agreed to a five-year extension worth $230.5 million, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Thursday, per sources.

news

Cowboys announce return of throwback white helmets for 2022 Thanksgiving game

The Dallas Cowboys announced Thursday that the team will be wearing a throwback helmet this season, taking advantage of the new NFL rule allowing one alternate helmet to bring back the team's original white helmet.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, July 21

Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger will start training camp on the sideline. The team placed the TE on the physically unable to perform list due to a quad injury, per Dan Salomone of the team's official website.

news

Buccaneers LT Donovan Smith believes left guard competition will 'make everybody better'

Tampa Bay is replacing both starting guards this season. While Shaq Mason is slated to take over the right guard job, the left side will offer a training camp competition, likely between Aaron Stinnie and Luke Goedeke.

news

Raiders QB Derek Carr: 'No one thinks anything of us' in competitive AFC West

Each of the four AFC West clubs spent the offseason loading up on talent in what should be the most hotly contested division in the NFL in 2022. Derek Carr, though, thinks Las Vegas is being overlooked.

news

Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire has 'urgency,' believes first full offseason can improve production in 2022

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire will be able to enjoy his first full offseason program heading into Year 3, and he's confident that will lead to greater production.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW