Chiefs Hall of Honor linebacker, Super Bowl IV champion Jim Lynch dies at 76

Chiefs Hall of Honor member Jim Lynch, who played 11 seasons with the team and started in Super Bowl IV, has died at the age of 76, his alma mater Notre Dame announced Wednesday.

Lynch played linebacker alongside Pro Football Hall of Famers Bobby Bell and Willie Lanier to form an outstanding trio that was key in the Chiefs' run to an AFL title in 1969 prior to winning the franchise's first Super Bowl against the Minnesota Vikings, 23-7.

Lynch starred at Notre Dame, captaining the school's 1966 national championship squad, and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1990. He was selected in the second round of the 1967 NFL Draft by the Chiefs.

In his second pro season, Lynch was a Pro Bowler. That 1968 campaign was also the first in which he started all 14 games for Kansas City, becoming a fixture in the starting lineup throughout the end of his career. From 1968 through 1976, Lynch started every game.

For his career, Lynch played in 151 games with 142 starts, tallying 17 interceptions, 14 fumble recoveries and an unofficial 18 sacks.