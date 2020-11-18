Around the NFL

Chiefs expected to sign former first-round pick Deandre Baker to practice squad

Published: Nov 17, 2020 at 09:27 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

A probable low-risk, high-upside addition is coming to the reigning Super Bowl champions.

The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to sign former New York Giants first-round pick ﻿Deandre Baker﻿ to the practice squad in the next few days, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

Baker, a cornerback out of Georgia, is planned to visit the Chiefs initially, but has no other visits planned. After signing to the practice squad to gain experience with the club, it's expected that he'll be promoted to the active roster, Garafolo added.

News of Baker joining the Chiefs comes just a day following robbery charges were dropped against him in Florida. Baker was cleared of charges Monday after his alleged victims' attorney was arrested on extortion charges. The Broward County (Florida) State Attorney's Office announced it was dropping charges against Baker shortly after the county sheriff's office arrested attorney William Dean, 50, and charged him with extortion.

The 23-year-old Baker was charged with holding up four men at gunpoint in May in Fort Lauderdale. Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar﻿, who had originally been accused of assisting Baker, had previously been cleared for lack of evidence.

Selected 30th overall by the Giants in the 2019 NFL Draft, Baker played in 16 games as a rookie with 15 starts and 61 tackles tallied. He was set to return to a starting role with the Giants ahead of his arrest. Following his arrest, Baker was placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List in July andreleased by the Giants in September.

Now Baker gets another chance with an NFL squad.

Related Content

news

Lions QB Matthew Stafford has partial ligament tear in thumb; still expected to start

Detroit QB Matthew Stafford has a partial tear in a ligament in his right-handed thumb, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per a source, but is expected to start Sunday vs. the Panthers.
news

Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee) expected to practice Wednesday

Teddy Bridgewater is expected to practice on Wednesday in a limited basis, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, lending further optimism to him playing Sunday vs. the Lions. 
news

Kyle Shanahan expects Jimmy Garoppolo 'to be our starter next year'

Niners coach Kyle Shanahan stated Tuesday he hopes QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) will return this season and, furthermore, that he expects Garoppolo to be the starter next season.
news

Broncos QB Drew Lock (ribs) considered week-to-week

Broncos QB Drew Lock has significant muscle strains and bruising in the area of his ribs, which have him considered week to week, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday afternoon.  
news

Jamal Adams happy to be with Seahawks: 'Jets were the laughingstock'

Star safety Jamal Adams is glad to have moved on to the Seahawks, categorizing his former team the Jets in a most negative light: "They do not want to win."
news

Tuesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 11

﻿Pierre Desir﻿'s one-year trial with the Jets is ending early, as New York is releasing the veteran defensive back. Read more for other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Tuesday.
news

Bengals waive DL Takkarist McKinley following failed physical

The Cincinnati Bengals waived Takkarist McKinley after he failed his physical from the team. The transaction comes just six days after Cincy claimed him from the Atlanta Falcons.
news

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on 'trap game' idea vs. Jaguars: 'We're not a Big Ten team playing a MAC opponent'

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach isn't buying the notion that his undefeated club faces a trap game Sunday vs. the one-win Jacksonville Jaguars.
news

NFL reviewing incident involving Antonio Brown prior to Buccaneers signing WR

The league is reviewing an incident involving Buccaneers receiver ﻿Antonio Brown﻿ in which police say the WR destroyed a security camera and threw a bicycle at a security guard shack at his gated community in Florida.
news

Matt Nagy says Nick Foles' hip/glute injury not as bad as initially thought; Bears to evaluate QB position

Matt Nagy has already given up play-calling duties, but his Bears are still struggling mightily on offense. A more significant change might be in order.
news

NFL to make history with first all-Black officiating crew in Week 11

For the first time in the NFL, an all-Black crew will officiate a game when they take the field for Monday night's game between the Buccaneers and Rams.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL