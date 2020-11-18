Chiefs expected to sign former first-round pick Deandre Baker to practice squad

A probable low-risk, high-upside addition is coming to the reigning Super Bowl champions.

The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to sign former New York Giants first-round pick ﻿Deandre Baker﻿ to the practice squad in the next few days, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

Baker, a cornerback out of Georgia, is planned to visit the Chiefs initially, but has no other visits planned. After signing to the practice squad to gain experience with the club, it's expected that he'll be promoted to the active roster, Garafolo added.

News of Baker joining the Chiefs comes just a day following robbery charges were dropped against him in Florida. Baker was cleared of charges Monday after his alleged victims' attorney was arrested on extortion charges. The Broward County (Florida) State Attorney's Office announced it was dropping charges against Baker shortly after the county sheriff's office arrested attorney William Dean, 50, and charged him with extortion.

The 23-year-old Baker was charged with holding up four men at gunpoint in May in Fort Lauderdale. Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar﻿, who had originally been accused of assisting Baker, had previously been cleared for lack of evidence.

Selected 30th overall by the Giants in the 2019 NFL Draft, Baker played in 16 games as a rookie with 15 starts and 61 tackles tallied. He was set to return to a starting role with the Giants ahead of his arrest. Following his arrest, Baker was placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List in July andreleased by the Giants in September.