Chiefs coach Andy Reid compares winning Super Bowls to 'chocolate cake with the ultimate frosting'

Published: Jan 19, 2022 at 07:46 AM
Kevin Patra

The Kansas City Chiefs have gone to back-to-back Super Bowls and seek to advance to their fourth consecutive AFC Championship Game with a win on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

Coach Andy Reid was asked Monday if all that winning could make his club complacent and whether having already won a Super Bowl would make the Chiefs less tenacious than a club like Buffalo, who is still trying to taste that sweet nectar for the first time.

"If you like chocolate cake and you eat a piece, and then you have one dangling in front of your face, you're probably going to want to eat that too," Reid said. "Not much is going to stop you, so that's how you feel about the Super Bowl. That is the chocolate cake with the ultimate frosting and you're going to try to go get it if you can, the best you can."

The perfect answer.

Winning is the ultimate high in sports. Addicts never bore of chasing that high. And the Chiefs have won a lot recently.

Reid made the NFC Championship Game four seasons in a row with the Eagles from 2001-2004. A win Sunday with K.C. would make him the first head coach in the Super Bowl era to have multiple streaks of four consecutive conference championship appearances. Tom Landry is the only other coach with multiple streaks of three-plus seasons (Reid is the only coach with three-plus-season streaks with different teams).

If the Chiefs win their next two games, they would be just the fourth team to make the Super Bowl in at least three consecutive seasons, joining the Patriots (2016-2018), Bills (1990-1993) and Dolphins (1971-1973).

Reid's weekly offensive ingenuity underscores that he's still enjoying coaching. There have been zero signs of complacency in K.C. from management to the coaching staff on down to the players. It helps when you have a 26-year-old Patrick Mahomes as your quarterback.

We doubt Reid will tire anytime soon of chasing Super Bowl titles -- nor would he pass on that second, third or fourth piece of cake.

