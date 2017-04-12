Charley Casserly: Browns can't pass on Myles Garrett

While this is disinformation season and the draft rumor mill takes on the look of an over-stocked coal furnace during the final weeks before the draft, Casserly might be on to something. If reports are true and the Browns are worried about heading into another season without a franchise quarterback, this is the time for ownership to step in. This might be the most encouraging year-and-a-half stretch in recent franchise history and nothing bottoms out momentum like a team whiffing on a quarterback with a premium pick.