Around the NFL

Charley Casserly: Browns can't pass on Myles Garrett

Published: Apr 12, 2017 at 02:26 AM

If NFL Network analyst Charley Casserly was in charge of the Browns, he would ensure Hue Jackson remained the head coach through the team's rebuild. The former NFL general manager believes coaches under pressure are more prone to drafting a quarterback rather than selecting the best player.

"... The owner has to come in there and say, 'Listen, you're going to be here Hue Jackson, take the best player. I know we're reaching on a quarterback,'" Casserly said on Good Morning Football on Wednesday. "'Myles Garrett is a Hall of Famer (I'm joking a little bit there), take him. We'll build this program from the bottom up and you've got my backing. By the way, you've got a year on your contract, too.'"

Casserly's words came the morning after an ESPN report suggested Cleveland has yet to make up its mind at No. 1. The Browns reportedly are mulling between selecting Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett and a quarterback at No. 1 during the draft, which takes place from April 27-29 in Philadelphia.

Like many in the NFL world, Casserly wondered if the report was a rumor to prop up the value of the No. 1 pick and entice a quarterback-needy team to trade up to No. 1. The Buffalo Bills, who have worked out North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer and Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes, could be an example of a team that might be desperate to snag their quarterback of the future. The Cardinals, Giants, 49ers and others have also become a moderate-to-heavy presence in the quarterback workout circuit.

And then there's the Jets...

While this is disinformation season and the draft rumor mill takes on the look of an over-stocked coal furnace during the final weeks before the draft, Casserly might be on to something. If reports are true and the Browns are worried about heading into another season without a franchise quarterback, this is the time for ownership to step in. This might be the most encouraging year-and-a-half stretch in recent franchise history and nothing bottoms out momentum like a team whiffing on a quarterback with a premium pick.

There have been several opportunities for the Browns to reverse the course of their franchise over the past few seasons -- most notably the 2014 draft when they could have exited the first round with both Khalil Mack and Teddy Bridgewater, or Mack and Derek Carr but instead stumbled out with Johnny Manziel and Justin Gilbert.

As more teams latch on to Cleveland's draft capital theory, the Browns will have fewer and fewer opportunities to maximize the draft's potential and load up on the best players available. This is 2014 all over again, and the Browns finally have a chance to make it right.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb undergoes minor ankle procedure, expected to be ready for camp

Bradley Chubb, who notched his first Pro Bowl campaign in 2020 after suffering an ACL tear the previous season, underwent a scope to remove a bone spur from his ankle, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
news

Cardinals RB Chase Edmonds: 'Now or never' to win starting job 

Chase Edmonds has been the Cardinals' best backup running back for three years. The starting job now looks to be his to lose. It's an opportunity he's "ready to run through a damn wall" for.
news

Patriots have had internal discussions about acquiring Falcons WR Julio Jones

The Falcons have been listening to trade offers on ﻿Julio Jones﻿ for some time. Count the Patriots among those kicking the tires on acquiring the perennial Pro Bowl wideout. New England has had internal discussions about Jones, Mike Giardi reports. 
news

This Week in NFL History: May 24 to May 30; HOF Bears coach George Halas retires

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

Panthers WR DJ Moore switches jersey number from No. 12 to No. 2

Fresh off a career year in 2020, the talented Panthers wideout will dawn a new number entering the 2021 season.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes ahead of rehab schedule, to participate in OTAs

﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ will be back on the practice field next week. The Chiefs QB remains ahead of schedule in his rehab from toe surgery this offseason and will be a limited participant in OTAs, James Palmer reports.
news

Russell Wilson drama is 'old news' to Seahawks, Pete Carroll says

It was a bit of a tumultuous season for the Seahawks concerning franchise quarterback Russell Wilson, but head coach Pete Carroll says that's all "old news to talk about" now with Wilson "fired up about his team."
news

Roundup: 49ers waive WR Marqise Lee, sign WR Bennie Fowler

Wide receiver Marquise Lee was waived by the 49ers after less than a week with the club, as San Francisco signed former Saints, Giants and Broncos receiver Bennie Fowler. 
news

Jaguars signed TE Tim Tebow for one-year, minimum $920K deal

Tim Tebow signed a one-year deal worth $920,000, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation. The contract does not include any guaranteed money, Rapoport added.
news

Broncos promote Darren Mougey to director of player personnel

The Broncos continue to revamp their front office. Denver announced it has promoted assistant director of college scouting Darren Mougey to director of player personnel. With the move, Mougey is expected to work directly with new GM George Paton on all player personnel decisions. 
news

Ryan Kerrigan 'fired up' to join former rival Eagles: 'I really feel wanted there'

Washington moved forward without ﻿Ryan Kerrigan﻿, the club's all-time sack leader. Its loss is Philadelphia's gain. The new Eagles pass rusher said his former rivals recruited him heavily during free agency.
news

Giants WR Sterling Shepard 'super excited' about offensive upgrades

New York spent the offseason stockpiling new weapons on offense, signing star receiver ﻿Kenny Golladay﻿, speedster ﻿John Ross﻿, tight end ﻿Kyle Rudolph﻿ and drafting wideout ﻿Kadarius Toney﻿ in the first round. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW