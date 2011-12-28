Chargers will attempt to ruin Raiders' glory

Why to watch
San Diego will try to avenge an earlier loss and simultaneously prevent the Raiders from possibly winning a division title in what could be Norv Turner's final game as Chargers coach.
Inside story
You have to wonder if the Raiders' repeated barrage of penalties catches up to them here; it cost them a fake field goal for a TD on Saturday. Despite its massive defensive line, Oakland continues to struggle against the run. More fun with kickers -- Sebastian Janikowski just seems to be involved at the end of every big game Oakland plays. The Raiders are still without explosive running back Darren McFadden.