Chargers to wear Powder Blues as primary uniform

"The powders are NICE!" said safety Adrian Phillips. "There's just something special when you put them on. You get a whole different feeling. A whole different vibe. Seeing that powder blue in the stadium and all your brothers wearing it, it's a great feeling. Knowing we're wearing that more is exciting. ... Before I even came to the Chargers I knew about the powder blues. When I came out here and got to put it on, it's an honor. You hear it around the nation -- the powder blues are the best in sports. So getting to wear them more, it feels like we get to turn up more."