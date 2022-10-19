Chargers' Staley 'going to stay' with J.C. Jackson despite benching: 'We just need to stay patient'

"We just need to stay patient," Staley said, via the team's official transcript. "Last night wasn't up to his standard or ours. We felt like we had to go in a different direction. We're going to stay with him, keep coaching him, and see if we can get him comfortable."

"He came here to press, that's what he's been doing most of the time for us, pressing," Staley said. "Now, there are some times where you can't press, where a team that gets into a bunch of cut splits, they can really affect your leverage on the formation. Sometimes you want to play off [coverage], just like every defense in the NFL. You can't press every split because it's going to put you in a disadvantage. He came here to do the job that he was designed to do. His performance, it has nothing to do with that, fitting in or scheme fit or any of that. He's here to do what he does best. We need to make sure that we continue to work with him so that he's focused, consistent and being the player that we know he can be."