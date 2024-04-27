 Skip to main content
Chargers select USC WR Brenden Rice, son of Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, in Round 7 of 2024 NFL Draft

Published: Apr 27, 2024 at 06:19 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Brenden Rice is staying home.

The Los Angeles Chargers selected the USC product with the 225th-overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday.

The son of NFL legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, Brenden Rice has lived life with expectations following him like a shadow. He began his collegiate career at Colorado before transferring to USC, where he blossomed, becoming a starter over his final two seasons and earning second-team All-Pac-12 honors as a senior by catching 45 passes for 791 yards and a team-high 12 touchdowns.

Rice received plenty of experience playing with a top-tier talent at quarterback during his time at USC, where he ran routes for No. 1 overall pick and 2024 classmate Caleb Williams. He'll hope his 6-foot-2, 208-pound frame helps him adjust to the pro game quickly.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein compared Rice to Titans receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, who overcame low expectations as an undrafted free agent to carve out a career for himself in Nashville. Even if he isn't the most fleet of foot, Rice has better bloodlines and the size to compete in the NFL in the right situation.

He'll receive that opportunity with the Chargers, who are in the midst of rebuilding their receivers room with the selections of Rice and Georgia's Ladd McConkey.

Related Content

news

Cardinals select Miami DB Jaden Davis with Pat Tillman honorary pick No. 226 of 2024 NFL Draft

With the No. 226 overall pick, the Cardinals selected Miami defensive back Jaden Davis. The 226th selection holds reverent significance in Arizona. It's the exact pick the Cards used in 1998 to select former defensive back Pat Tillman.
news

Vikings take Alabama's Will Reichard in Round 6 of 2024 NFL Draft to start run on kickers

The Minnesota Vikings finally took the first kicker off the board by spending the 203rd pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Alabama's Will Reichard, kicking off a run at the position.
news

Patriots select Tennessee QB Joe Milton III with No. 193 overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

One quarterback wasn't enough for the Patriots in the 2024 draft. New England selected a second quarterback Saturday, spending a sixth-round pick (No. 193) on rocket-armed Tennessee signal-caller Joe Milton III.
news

Jets trade veteran DE John Franklin-Myers to Broncos

The New York Jets are trading defensive end John Franklin-Myers to the Denver Broncos in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick.
news

Jets trade up to select Florida State QB Jordan Travis in Round 5 of 2024 NFL Draft 

The New York Jets acquired a developmental quarterback in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Gang Green traded up to select Florida State signal-caller Jordan Travis with pick No. 171 on Saturday.
news

Eagles trade up to select Jeremiah Trotter Jr., son of franchise legend, in Round 5 of 2024 NFL Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles traded up to select Jeremiah Tortter Jr. with the No. 155 pick, the son of former Eagles third-round Pro Bowler Jeremiah Trotter Sr.
news

Saints select South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler in Round 5 of 2024 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints stopped the streak of QB-less picks in the fifth round. The Saints selected South Carolina signal-caller Spencer Rattler No. 150 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday.
news

Dolphins trade up to select Tennessee's Jaylen Wright, add to RB room in Round 4 of 2024 NFL Draft

The Miami Dolphins have added another explosive running back for Mike McDaniel's offense. The Dolphins traded a 2025 third-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles to select Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright with the No. 120 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Panthers select Texas TE Ja'Tavion Sanders to begin Round 4 of 2024 NFL Draft

The Carolina Panthers selected Texas TE Ja'Tavion Sanders with the top selection in Round 4, pick 101 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Niners GM John Lynch 'didn't entertain any' trade offers for Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk on Friday

There were trade winds swirling around the San Francisco 49ers' wide receivers leading up to Day 1 of the draft and those kicked up more on Day 2, but after three rounds John Lynch says he didn't entertain any trades for Deebo Samuel or Brandon Aiyuk on Friday.
news

Colts' Chris Ballard lambasts reports on WR Adonai Mitchell's character: 'That's such (expletive)'

Wide receiver Adonai Mitchell's fall to the Indianapolis Colts was apparently caused by reports of character concerns, something general manager Chris Ballard not only shirked off but vehemently attacked in his Friday news conference with Indy's local media.