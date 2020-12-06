Around the NFL

Chargers, Rams 'going forward' with playing in Los Angeles after 49ers relocate

Published: Dec 06, 2020 at 10:26 AM
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

The Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams are unlikely to follow the San Francisco 49ers out of state for the time being.

After the 49ers were forced to relocate to Glendale, Arizona in response to Santa Clara County barring the team from practicing and playing there, as part of its COVID-19-related prohibition of contact sports for three weeks, the Chargers and Rams, California's other two NFL franchises, were thought to be next.

But a league source tells NFL Network's Tom Pelissero that the NFL is "going forward" with the Chargers and Rams playing in Los Angeles. The league, Pelissero added, is in touch with local and state officials in California.

The Chargers and Rams both play at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles County. While the Rams also practice in L.A. County (Agoura Hills), the Bolts practice in Costa Mesa, which is in Orange County. Neither region has instituted the multi-week ban on contact sports that Santa Clara County has, nor has the state.

Including Sunday, the Chargers (3-8) and Rams (7-4) each have three home games remaining.

