Chargers' Joe Hortiz expects 'Batman and Robin' relationship with Jim Harbaugh: 'That's the way we're going to operate'

Hortiz was candid about the different factors that go into solving such a cap conundrum.

"You don't want to hold on to players, ever, as a personnel guy, that are on a decline or have passed the point of decline, but I think that the players that we have had those discussions about, what's the current value that they bring to the organization and their future value and you discuss it," he said. "You weigh those things. That's the reality of this business, you have to weigh the value that they have, the value that they are going to bring and the cost associated with it. That's the nature of it. It's not a fun part."

And he was adamant that there's no intention of falling out of contention, immediate or otherwise: "Our goal is to build a winner every year. We want to compete to win a championship every year, OK? That's going to be starting now. That's not going to be, 'Let's gut it and start over.' Those are the decisions. What balance of players give us the best opportunity to go out there and compete this year? I know who we're trying to be, we know who we're trying to be, and we're gunning, we're going that direction. We're not mailing in a season, no way."

Whatever moves Hortiz and Harbaugh make in the coming offseason will play an integral role in whether or not they become the heroes Los Angeles needs.

Given both of their track records, it'd be foolish to count against them.

Harbaugh has churned out winners with haste wherever he's gone, from Stanford to San Francisco and back to his alma mater, Michigan, which just this year won its first undisputed national championship in football since 1948.

Hortiz hasn't jumped around in such a way, but his quarter of a century in Baltimore netted him two Super Bowl rings.

He's well aware of his track record, and he's hoping to add to it from the GM chair.

"We're going to build a consistent winner here," Hortiz declared. "You have the right leader, you have the right players on the field. We're going to do it together. As Jim mentioned, it's team, team, team. I believe in that philosophy.