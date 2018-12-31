Around the NFL

Chargers' Hunter Henry (ACL) to take first-team reps

Published: Dec 31, 2018 at 08:57 AM
Herbie Teope

The Los Angeles Chargers appear on track to have a big offensive weapon available for the playoffs.

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn announced Monday that tight end Hunter Henry will take repetitions with the first-team offense this week.

"I believe the knee is stable," Lynn said. "Did some things last week and I thought he looked really good. Now it's just about his conditioning, getting back the chemistry with our offense and just playing football."

Henry, who suffered a torn ACL in May, was placed on the physically unable to perform list to start the season. He returned to practice on Dec. 17, which opened the 21-day window for the Chargers to activate him to the active roster.

With Henry set to work with the starting unit, the Chargers must believe the tight end is ready and his return comes at a perfect time.

The Chargers, owners of the No. 5 seed in the AFC, play Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens in the opening round of the postseason, and potentially having another quality pass catcher on the field will help against Baltimore's stout defense.

Henry emerged in 2017 as the go-to tight end for the Chargers, starting 13 games and totaling 579 yards receiving with four touchdowns on 45 catches. During Henry's absence this season, the Chargersbrought back veteran tight endAntonio Gates, who was originally released in late April.

