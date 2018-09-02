Chargers place Hunter Henry (ACL) on PUP list, not IR

The Los Angeles Chargers' transactions to establish the initial 53-man roster included a notable move.

The Chargers elected to place tight end Hunter Henry, who suffered a torn ACL in May, on the physically unable to perform list in lieu of injured reserve, leaving open the chance for Henry to return later in the season.

While on the PUP list, Hunter is not allowed to practice or play the first six weeks of the season. After the sixth week, Henry becomes eligible to return to practice, which opens a three-week window for the Chargers to decide to activate him to the active roster or shut him down for the rest of the season.

Henry's ACL tear, however, is typically considered a season-ending injury, but the Chargers apparently hope that isn't the case with the PUP list designation.

The Chargers enter the regular season with tight ends Virgil Green and Sean Culkin on the roster. Los Angeles could also elect to bring back Antonio Gates, but chatter on a possible reunion has quieted in the past month.