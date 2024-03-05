Chargers DC Jesse Minter wants to 'unleash' Derwin James in 2024 

Minter believes the key to unleashing a player like James is allowing him to play on instinct and not overloading concepts. He noted that sometimes, with a versatile player, coaches can go overboard with how they use the chess piece.

"No. 1, put him in positions to best utilize his skills and -- he can do a lot of stuff -- but I also think there's a fine line," Minter said. "Like, 'Let's try to maximize Derwin and allow him to do the things that he's really, really good at as much as possible.' Sometimes you can get a guy like that and you can almost do too much with him and move him around too much. I want him to understand the concepts of the defense so that there's certainly times that we can maximize his skillset. I think he can really affect the game in a lot of ways. He's a dynamic blitzer, he's dynamic close to the ball. An elite cover guy, particularly on tight ends. And then he's a physical presence over the middle of the field at the safety position."

The Chargers enter the offseason with a host of questions on defense, where they've spent money in recent seasons with little success. Getting James back on track is critical to answering those queries as the big-money safety enters the second year of a four-year extension signed in 2022.