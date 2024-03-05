 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Chargers DC Jesse Minter wants to 'unleash' Derwin James in 2024 

Published: Mar 05, 2024 at 07:50 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

New Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter plans to employ a versatile scheme that will coax the best out of his players.

When hearing Minter discuss his concepts, one name that immediately jumps to mind is Chargers' do-it-all safety Derwin James. The 27-year-old is coming off a down season after back-to-back Pro Bowl nods. Like most of the Chargers' defense last season, James uncharacteristically missed opportunities and didn't have nearly the number of splashy plays we're used to seeing.

Minter, who joined Jim Harbaugh in L.A. after two seasons as Michigan's D coordinator, said he's looking forward to deploying the multifaceted James.

"I'm really, really excited about Derwin and I've gotten a chance to get to know him a little bit, just an unbelievable person, unbelievable leader," Minter told the team's official website. "The type of mindset that we want to have here on defense is really kind of how he plays already. I'm excited just to sort of try to try to unleash Derwin."

Related Links

Minter believes the key to unleashing a player like James is allowing him to play on instinct and not overloading concepts. He noted that sometimes, with a versatile player, coaches can go overboard with how they use the chess piece.

"No. 1, put him in positions to best utilize his skills and -- he can do a lot of stuff -- but I also think there's a fine line," Minter said. "Like, 'Let's try to maximize Derwin and allow him to do the things that he's really, really good at as much as possible.' Sometimes you can get a guy like that and you can almost do too much with him and move him around too much. I want him to understand the concepts of the defense so that there's certainly times that we can maximize his skillset. I think he can really affect the game in a lot of ways. He's a dynamic blitzer, he's dynamic close to the ball. An elite cover guy, particularly on tight ends. And then he's a physical presence over the middle of the field at the safety position."

The Chargers enter the offseason with a host of questions on defense, where they've spent money in recent seasons with little success. Getting James back on track is critical to answering those queries as the big-money safety enters the second year of a four-year extension signed in 2022.

"We want to put him in a position to use his strengths and do all that stuff to the best of his ability," Minter said. "But really just most excited about his leadership skills, his eagerness. I feel like he stopped by my office every day the first couple of weeks I was here. He just wanted to talk and wanted to kind of get to know me and what we were trying to build. I like to look at it as a partnership with these guys. Now we're in this thing together, we're building this thing together. Really excited about Derwin and the capabilities he has."

Related Content

news

Giants won't use franchise tag on Saquon Barkley; RB headed to free agency

The New York Giants will not use their franchise tag on star running back Saquon Barkley ahead of Tuesday's deadline, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, March 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Panthers place franchise tag on LB Brian Burns

The Panthers have placed the franchise tag on linebacker Brian Burns, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.
news

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick 'tried to embrace' adversity of injury-laden 2023 season

Following an injury-riddled 2023 season, Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick embraced the adversity he faced the past few months and credits Mike Tomlin's club for persevering through it all.
news

2024 NFL franchise tag tracker: Latest tag news on deadline day

Tuesday marks the official deadline for NFL teams to use a tag on players whose contracts are set to expire. NFL.com is tracking which players are getting the tag, and which ones are not, up to the 4 p.m. ET deadline.
news

Dak Prescott 'definitely confident' he'll get extension done with Cowboys

A new dad brimming with optimism, Dak Prescott is assured that he'll get a new deal done with the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Broncos inform quarterback Russell Wilson he will be released

The Broncos have informed quarterback Russell Wilson that he is being released, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. The team confirmed that Wilson would be released after the new league year begins on March 13.
news

Chiefs place franchise tag on CB L'Jarius Sneed

The Kansas City Chiefs have franchise-tagged cornerback L'Jarius Sneed ahead of Tuesday's deadline, the team announced Monday. 
news

Dolphins will not franchise tag DT Christian Wilkins

The Miami Dolphins will not use the franchise tag on defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday, per sources.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, March 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Eagles center Jason Kelce officially announces retirement after 13 seasons

Jason Kelce has officially called it a career. The Philadelphia Eagles center announced his retirement in a press conference Monday, hanging up the cleats after a 13-year career in the City of Brotherly Love.