Around the NFL

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn says he contracted COVID-19

Published: Aug 11, 2020 at 10:29 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

HBO's Hard Knocks began in impactful and newsworthy fashion.

In the opening scene of Hard Knocks: Los Angeles on Tuesday night, Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn revealed he contracted COVID-19, unveiling the news during a Zoom meeting with his players.

"This year is not like any year we've ever had in the National Football League," Lynn said. "I can't promise you you're not gonna get infected. I got infected."

Lynn, 51, is the third NFL coach to announce he has contracted the novel coronavirus, following New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton and Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson.

Later in the episode, Lynn discussed contracting the novel coronavirus with Dr. Herb Martin, the team psychologist.

"I didn't know you had the virus," Martin said.

"Yeah, I didn't tell nobody," Lynn answered.

Lynn said coughing and body aches were his initial signs.

Prior to Lynn's announcement, a barrage of players' images flashed during the Zoom meeting, symbolic of the chaos and novelty of the 2020 offseason. Following Lynn's announcement, the first player shown was Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa, who's clearly stunned by the announcement.

The Chargers had no comment on Lynn's announcement Tuesday night when contacted by NFL media. Lynn is scheduled to speak to the media on Friday.

Lynn is entering his fourth season with the franchise and is 26-22 across his first three seasons with the Bolts.

Related Content

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Mike Daniels (96) looks on during an NFL preseason football game against the Buffalo Bills, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Detroit. The Bills defeated the Lions, 24-20. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

DT Mike Daniels, Bengals agree to one-year deal worth up to $2.7M

Mike Daniels and the Cincinnati Bengals have agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $2.7 million, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday evening. 
NFL lifts ban on tryouts with health-related limits still intact
news

NFL lifts ban on tryouts with health-related limits still intact

The NFL informed teams on Tuesday that the prohibition on tryouts has been lifted immediately, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Tuesday's memo clears the way for free agents teams wanted a closer look to get signed in the days and weeks ahead.
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb rushes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
news

Nick Chubb gets 'more motivation' from finishing second in rushing to Derrick Henry in 2019

Cleveland RB Nick Chubb was this close to being crowned rushing king and was instead left in the massive shadow of the hulking Derrick Henry, who went on to lead the Titans to the AFC Championship Game.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during warm ups prior to an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Images/Rick Osentoski)
news

Lions QB Matthew Stafford glad NFL altered protocols following false-positive COVID-19 result

Matthew Stafford's false-positive, which sent the Lions quarterback briefly to the reserve/COVID-19 list, led to a quick change in testing protocols by the NFL.
Jaguars GM Dave Caldwell has been in contact with Yannick Ngakoue recently
news

Jaguars GM Dave Caldwell has been in contact with Yannick Ngakoue recently

Yannick Ngakoue recently fired his agent, perhaps portending to a resolution with the Jaguars. GM Dave Caldwell said he's spoken with the pass rusher recently but declined to get into specifics of the situation.
Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) looks on during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 in Pittsburgh. The Steelers defeated the Dolphins 27-14. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
news

Roundup: Dolphins place cornerback Xavien Howard on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Dolphins placed CB Xavien Howard on the reserve/COVID-19 list, two weeks after the former Pro Bowler began training camp on the PUP list.
Dwayne Haskins wants to master the same edge as Tom Brady, Drew Brees
news

Dwayne Haskins wants to master the same edge as Tom Brady, Drew Brees

Despite optimism surrounding Alex Smith in recent weeks, the QB1 job in Washington remains Dwayne Haskins' to lose. The 2019 first-round pick said he entered training camp workouts with the mentality that he's the starter and wants to be a leader in all facets.
Jerod Mayo believes LB Ja'Whaun Bentley can play key role in Patriots' shuffled defense
news

Jerod Mayo believes LB Ja'Whaun Bentley can play key role in Patriots' shuffled defense

New England lost more than 2,500 linebacker snaps from last season with Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins and Elandon Roberts leaving in free agency and Dont'a Hightower opting out. Will Ja'Whaun Bentley pick up the slack?
Austin Ekeler ready for star turn as Chargers' lead running back
news

Austin Ekeler ready for star turn as Chargers' lead running back

Once an undrafted hopeful, Chargers RB Austin Ekeler will now be the featured back for Los Angeles in 2020 after the departure of Melvin Gordon this offseason. 
Bengals CB Trae Waynes seeking second opinion on pectoral injury
news

Bengals CB Trae Waynes seeking second opinion on pectoral injury

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that newly signed Cincinnati Bengals CB Trae Waynes will be seeking a second opinion on a pectoral injury he suffered. 
Evan Engram focused on new offense, health, not new deal
news

Evan Engram focused on new offense, health, not new deal

Despite having his fifth-year option picked up, Evan Engram feels no added pressure to perform for a potential future contract. Instead, he's most concerned with getting and staying healthy and grasping another new offense. 
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL