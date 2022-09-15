Chargers CB J.C. Jackson (ankle) will be game-time decision for 'TNF' vs. Chiefs

J.C. Jackson's discomfort-alleviating operation cost him the chance to play in Week 1. He might miss out on Week 2, too.

Jackson is considered a game-time decision for Thursday night's Chargers-Chiefs showdown, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

The plan is for Jackson to work out prior to the start of the game, which will be broadcast on Prime Video, and make a final decision on his status based on how he's feeling, per Pelissero.

Jackson, who is officially listed as questionable, underwent surgery on Aug. 23 to address discomfort in his ankle and has since been out of commission. Chargers coach Brandon Staley made sure to stress the operation was not related to an injury, telling reporters the procedure would provide the cornerback with "peace of mind moving forward."

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the surgery was necessitated by Jackson being born with an extra bone in the back of his ankle.