Chargers CB J.C. Jackson (ankle) to play Thursday night vs. Chiefs

Cornerback J.C. Jackson's much-anticipated Los Angeles Chargers debut will take place in prime time.

Jackson will be active for Thursday night's AFC West showdown between the Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field Arrowhead Stadium at 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video, NFL Network's James Palmer reported.

Coming into Thursday, Jackson's surgically repaired ankle had him listed as questionable and tabbed a game-time decision, but he'll give it a go as the Bolts (1-0) look to knock off the Chiefs (1-0), the reigning division champs.

One of the most highly touted free-agent signings of the 2022 offseason, Jackson underwent ankle surgery on Aug. 23. The procedure forced him to miss L.A.'s Week 1 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, but now Jackson is back in the hopes of slowing down Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the high-flying K.C. offense.