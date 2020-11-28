Chargers activate Austin Ekeler off IR, RB eligible to play in Week 12

A significant hamstring sidelinedAustin Ekeler shortly after Week 4. Eight weeks later, he is finally nearing a return to the field.

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Saturday that their star running back has been activated off injured reserve, making him eligible to play against the Bills on Sunday.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that L.A. planned to designate Ekeler to return from IR this week which gave him the opportunity to hit the practice field and re-acclimate himself to the game. Saturday's update indicates that the dynamic back is trending towards playing.

Since Ekeler went down in L.A.'s Week 4 loss to the Buccaneers, the team has relied on a backfield committee comprised of rookie ﻿Joshua Kelley﻿, Justin Jackson, ﻿Troymaine Pope﻿ and, as of Week 9, ﻿Kalen Ballage﻿. Ekeler's activation could mean Ballage, who was listed as questionable for Week 12 with injuries to his ankle and calf, may sit out against Buffalo.