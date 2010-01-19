Championship Wednesday news conferences live on NFL Network

Published: Jan 19, 2010 at 08:06 AM

NFL Network will televise all four news conferences of the participating teams in the AFC and NFC Championship Games live on Wednesday, Jan. 20. "Championship Wednesday" coverage begins at noon ET.

The following players and coaches will be available:

Noon ET – Indianapolis Colts
Live from the Colts' facility

Head coach Jim Caldwell
QB Peyton Manning
WR Reggie Wayne
DE Dwight Freeney

12:45 p.m. ET - Minnesota Vikings
Live from the Vikings' facility

Head coach Brad Childress
QB Brett Favre
RB Adrian Peterson
DE Jared Allen

2:45 p.m. ET – New Orleans Saints
Live from the Saints' facility

Head coach Sean Payton
QB Drew Brees
LB Jonathan Vilma
DE Will Smith

3:45 p.m. ET – New York Jets
Live from Atlantic Health Jets Training Center

Head coach Rex Ryan
QB Mark Sanchez
CB Darrelle Revis
LB Bart Scott

Fran Charles hosts from the NFL Network studios, along with Steve Wyche and Jason LaCanfora (via remote), and the following reporters will provide on-site coverage: Michael Lombardi with the Jets, Scott Hanson with the Colts, Michelle Beisner with the Saints and Kara Henderson with the Vikings.

