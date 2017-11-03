Analysis

Championship Sunday predictions: Rematch for the AFC title?

Published: Nov 03, 2017 at 02:14 AM

At the midpoint of the 2017 NFL season, our analysts refresh their predictions on the major individual awards, the entire playoff field and Championship Sunday/Super Bowl LII outcomes.

Click here to glance back at our analysts' preseason predictions.

AFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Judy Battista: Steelers over Patriots. A midseason injury to Dont'a Hightower is simply too much for the Patriots to overcome, putting the championship game in Pittsburgh and giving the Steelers' explosive offense the edge.

Jeffri Chadiha: Chiefs over Patriots. Kansas City proves that season-opening win wasn't a fluke. Their high-scoring offense once again dominates New England's weak defense.

Gil Brandt: Steelers over Patriots. I think this game will be played in Pittsburgh as a result of these teams' Week 15 regular-season clash -- and I'm taking the Steelers in both contests. They have better players, and the home-field advantage will put them over the top.

Maurice Jones-Drew: Chiefs over Patriots. The Chiefs beat the Patriots for the second time this season behind the mastermind Andy Reid.

Steve Wyche: Steelers over Patriots. Pittsburgh's defense is really playing at the level it needs to. Plus, Stillers have home-field.

Ike Taylor: Steelers over Patriots. Who doesn't want a rematch of 2016? This time, Pittsburgh's the better team.

Charley Casserly: Steelers over Patriots. Pittsburgh's just a better team (secondary, pass rush and wide receiver) than New England (losses in secondary, pass rush) this year.

Heath Evans: Patriots over Steelers. It always seems to come down to this, and you know I'm not turning my back on the greatest coach-QB tandem in history.

Adam Schein: Chiefs over Patriots. Andy Reid gets his revenge! The Pats can't stop Travis Kelce, Tyreke Hill and Alex Smith.

Reggie Wayne: Steelers over Patriots. I switched the winner of my preseason pick after watching the first half of the season. Pittsburgh's trending up.

Alex Gelhar: Patriots over Steelers. A tale as old as time, Pittsburgh falls just short in a shootout against Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Adam Rank: Patriots over Jaguars. I would love to say Jaguars this year, and nothing is holding me back. But it comes down to the quarterback. As much as I love Jacksonville's defense, I just see Tom doing enough to get his team back to the Super Bowl.

NFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Judy Battista: Eagles over Vikings. The Wentz-led offense punctures Minnesota's defense.

Jeffri Chadiha: Eagles over Seahawks. Philadelphia's dominant pass rush overwhelms Seattle's woeful offensive line, while Carson Wentz demoralizes the "Legion of Boom."

Gil Brandt: Seahawks over Eagles. These are two very good teams with outstanding young quarterbacks. Pete Carroll is 3-0 against Philly in his Seattle tenure, however, and that -- combined with the edge in playoff experience -- clinches a return to the Super Bowl for the Seahawks.

Maurice Jones-Drew: Rams over Saints. Questionable teams in the preseason, these two make a surprise appearance in the title game. Jared Goff proves he's for real.

Steve Wyche: Seahawks over Eagles. With this game played in C-Link, the experience and Earl Thomas-led defense are too much for Carson Wentz and the upstarts.

Ike Taylor: Seahawks over Vikings. The 'Hawks edge the Vikings in a defensive battle.

Charley Casserly: Saints over Eagles. New Orleans upsets Philly with a big day from the offense in a high-scoring game.

Heath Evans: Seahawks over Saints. The Seahawks make one too many big defensive plays, limiting Drew Brees' offense.

Adam Schein: Eagles over Rams.Carson Wentz runs for three key first downs and throws for three touchdowns. Philly to the Super Bowl!

Reggie Wayne: Saints over Seahawks. Sean Payton outsmarts Pete Carroll. Drew Brees outplays the "Legion of Boom."

Alex Gelhar: Eagles over Seahawks.Russell Wilson gives Eagles fans a heart attack with late-game heroics, but Malcolm Jenkins and the defense seal the win.

Adam Rank: Rams over Vikings. The Rams have that great offense. But as I've been saying, I really like the way the Rams' defense has come together after a pretty shaky start. And for any old-timer who remembers the Rams losing seemingly every year to the Vikings in the cold Old Met, this will be the ultimate payback, as the Rams win indoors in Minnesota.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 11 NFL picks: Ravens nip Bengals on Thursday night; who wins Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl rematch?

Who wins Thursday night's enticing showdown between the Bengals and Ravens? And in another crucial AFC North showdown on Sunday, do the Steelers or Browns prevail? Will the Eagles or Chiefs take Monday's Super Bowl rematch? Check out the Week 11 NFL game picks!
news

2023 NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 11: Russell Wilson, Brandon Aiyuk among 10 Pro Bowl sleepers

With Pro Bowl Games voting on the horizon, David Carr reveals 10 offensive sleepers -- five from the AFC and five out of the NFC. Which team has two candidates? Check out his list of under-the-radar talent.
news

What does it take to be a successful journeyman quarterback in the NFL?

They go where they're needed, supporting the starter, knowing they might never play -- but they can step in and carry the load when called upon. Jeffri Chadiha examines what it takes to be a successful journeyman quarterback in the NFL.
news

Ben Johnson, Mike Macdonald and Jerod Mayo among young NFL coaches to watch

For the seventh year in a row, Tom Pelissero compiles a list of coaching prospects under 45 to keep an eye on. Will the Lions' Ben Johnson, Ravens' Mike Macdonald or Patriots' Jerod Mayo become a head coach in the near future?
news

C.J. Stroud CAN be MVP; Lions WILL earn NFC's No. 1 seed; Bengals MUST win on Thursday in Baltimore

Is rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud a legitimate MVP candidate? Could the Eagles ultimately cede the NFC's No. 1 seed to a long-suffering franchise on the rise? Which AFC power faces a must-win game in Week 11? Adam Schein provides nine statements you can take to the bank.
news

2024 NFL Draft: Player comps for top Senior Bowl prospects

Could the next C.J. Stroud be available in the 2024 NFL Draft? Chad Reuter reveals his player comp for Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. and six other top Senior Bowl prospects.
news

NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: C.J. Stroud-led Texans crack top 10; Jaguars, Bills take plunge

After another wild week in the NFL, Eric Edholm is forced to reshuffle the Power Rankings deck. How high do the C.J. Stroud-led Texans fly? How low do the struggling Bills go? And have the Patriots hit rock bottom?
news

2024 NFL Draft order: Giants holding No. 3 pick; Jets move up to No. 11

The Giants are holding the third pick after suffering a third straight loss, while the Jets are inching closer to a top-10 selection. Chad Reuter provides a look at the updated 2024 NFL Draft order for Round 1 along with needs for every team.
news

The First Read: Vikings, Texans among five wild cards that could shape second half of 2023 NFL season

In this edition of The First Read, Jeffri Chadiha spotlights five wild cards that could really shape the second half of the 2023 NFL season. Plus, risers/sliders from Week 10, the must-see game of Week 11 and a SIGNIFICANT development in the MVP race.
news

'Fast, physical and violent' Lions buoyed by four fourth-down conversions in win over Chargers

Lions head coach Dan Campbell wanted his team to 'play fast, physical and violent,' and it did just that, turning a quartet of fourth-down conversions into a 41-38 win over the Chargers, NFL.com senior national columnist Judy Battista writes. 
news

C.J. Stroud superbly adjusted to NFL's adjustment; ranking four AFC North teams in league's best race

After C.J. Stroud provided one of the most transcendent rookie showings in memory, Bucky Brooks identifies one of the Houston Texans quarterback's finest traits. Plus, a ranking of the four teams in the NFL's best division.
news

NFL rookie rankings at midpoint of 2023 season: Jordan Addison skyrockets into top five

Marc Ross identifies his top 25 rookies at the midpoint of the 2023 NFL season. It's a list that features two wide receivers in the top five, including one NFC rep who vaulted upward.