Chad Henne still in pole position for Jaguars' QB gig

Henne completed 8 of 13 passes for 74 yards while taking three sacks. He misfired on a few open throws but also had two beautiful vertical throws, one of which was dropped. The Jaguars recorded only seven first downs while the team's running game and rookie left tackle Cam Robinson struggled, a reminder that the quarterback position is only one of the problems on the Jaguars offense. After the game, Marrone bemoaned the offensive line's mistakes and wouldn't tip his hand about a permanent decision at quarterback.