Carson Wentz reflects on 'whirlwind' career, time in Philly as Commanders prep to face Hurts, Eagles

Six years after Carson Wentz's career began with great fanfare in Philadelphia, it's become an annual spin of Major Bowes' wheel of fortune.

Round and round Wentz goes, and where he'll stop, nobody knows.

His current stop has him in Washington, where he's filling the starting role at quarterback for the Commanders, an NFC East rival of the Eagles. That means two dates per year with Wentz's former employer -- starting this Sunday.

It also means this week is time for Wentz to reflect on his time in Philadelphia, where he arrived as the chosen messiah, the future of the Eagles, and eventually departed as a letdown and a castoff.

"I mean, this league, my career has been a whirlwind. I'll tell you that much," Wentz said Wednesday. "A lot of really good memories from my time there. I'm not going to lie. A lot of great friends. A lot of great relationships that I made, you know.

"Definitely will have some mixed emotions in terms of those things, but nothing crazy jumps out other than my time there was a whirlwind. It was wild. The NFL is a whirlwind but I'm grateful to still be playing and I'm excited for this one."

Wentz's five years spent in Philadelphia began as the No. 2 overall pick of the 2016 draft, and included a breakout 2017 season that appeared to have him on track to win NFL MVP honors before a season-ending knee injury ruined those chances. Wentz was really good, enough to land at No. 3 on the Top 100 list for 2018, but Philadelphia's run to a Super Bowl triumph without him complicated matters.

Eventually, the Eagles' indecisiveness at quarterback -- where the team's fans constantly debated the candidacies of Wentz and Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles -- affected the former, who regressed drastically in his final season before being benched for Jalen Hurts. Wentz requested a trade, and the Eagles were happy to send Wentz to Indianapolis in 2021.

Wentz isn't harboring any hard feelings, at least not publicly.