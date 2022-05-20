Around the NFL

Carson Wentz: Split from Colts 'kinda came out of left field'

Published: May 20, 2022 at 10:03 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

It's been some time since Colts owner Jim Irsay let the world know how he felt about the Carson Wentz experiment in Indianapolis, allowing the quarterback to marinate on his former boss' comments.

Even now, Wentz is still surprised by how his time with Irsay's Colts ended.

"I didn't expect things to unfold the way they did," Wentz said during an appearance on the Colin Cowherd Podcast, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "I thought things were in a pretty good place there. I had awesome relationships with every single person in that building. I can't say enough good things about the people over there. It kinda came out of left field."

Indianapolis acquired Wentz with the belief he'd be a minor reclamation project for coach Frank Reich, who had worked as Wentz's offensive coordinator in Philadelphia before moving to Indianapolis to become the Colts' head coach. There was an established rapport and proof Reich knew how to put Wentz in positions to succeed. And for a decent portion of the 2021 season, their gamble appeared in line to pay off.

Then the Colts collapsed in the final few weeks of the season, and a loss to the NFL's worst team in Week 18 -- the Jacksonville Jaguars -- sealed their fate as a squad that would be spending the postseason at home. Wentz was dreadful in the game, failing to lead the superior Colts past a team that was expected to have an eye on offseason vacations, not an upset win over a division rival. Irsay was so upset by the outcome, he recorded a video from a tarmac promising Colts fans he'd do whatever was necessary to make sure such a collapse didn't happen again.

Apparently, moving on from Wentz was a necessity.

"I think the worst thing you can do is have a mistake and try to keep living with it going forward," Irsay later explained in late March. "For us, it was something we had to move away from as a franchise. It was very obvious."

After shipping Wentz to Washington, Indianapolis acquired Matt Ryan with the belief a proven veteran quarterback was all the Colts needed to make a serious run at a Super Bowl. They've found that in Ryan, while Wentz is at his next stop with a bit of added fuel for his fire.

"It is what it is. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion," Wentz said. "I thought last year was a really fun year. I thought we did some incredible things, but we came up short at the end -- obviously. I struggled down the stretch there and timing was poor."

Wentz had his moments with the Colts, including a stunning set of throws completed to power Indianapolis to a statement win over Arizona on the road on Christmas. The Colts appeared to be legitimate -- until they weren't.

Washington welcomes Wentz to his new home, where we will see how the former second-overall pick will get another chance to prove his worth. If things pan out as they did in Indianapolis, it could be his last. Wentz appears focused on avoiding such worry.

Related Content

news

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell satisfied by QB Kellen Mond's spring performance entering Year 2

New Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell gives his initial assessment of Kellen Mond as the quarterback prepares for Year 2.

news

Green Bay WR coach Jason Vrable: Sammy Watkins 'in a good place right now' with Packers

Sammy Watkins' latest stop has him in a new location, but among familiar company. Watkins' position coach, Jason Vrable, doubles as Green Bay's pass game coordinator in 2022. He's bringing with him some familiar terminology from their days spent together in Buffalo, and believes the wide receiver's move to Green Bay will position him for success.

news

Robert Woods feeling 'really, really good' in injury recovery, excited to get going with Titans

Robert Woods watched his Rams teammates win a Super Bowl without him. Then the Rams signed his replacement and shipped him to Tennessee. It would be understandable if the veteran wide receiver was a little bitter or slow to adjust to his new environment. Instead, Woods is feeling slightly impatient in his return from season-ending knee surgery.

news

Jets CB D.J. Reed believes Sauce Gardner hype: 'He's everything that the media is saying he is'

The No. 4 overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft and the first selection of a celebrated Jets rookie class, CB Sauce Gardner is already impressing a veteran Jets teammate.

news

Eagles WR Quez Watkins 'loved' trade for A.J. Brown: 'My role is not going to change -- I'm going to continue to do what I do'

Even with the addition of A.J. Brown, Eagles WR Quez Watkins doesn't expect his role to change after a promising 2021 season.

news

Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka calling plays in practice; decision on games TBD

As of now, it remains to be announced who will be calling plays for the Daniel Jones-led Giants offense as Mike Kafka is currently handling the duties at practice, but no decision has been made for games.

news

Bobby Wagner on acclimating with Rams: 'In order to lead, you've got to learn how they do things'

Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner is on a mission to become a respected leader for his new team, and the six-time All-Pro is making his presence felt early in the offseason programs to ensure he's acclimated properly.

news

Packers QB coach Tom Clements: Aaron Rodgers 'doesn't need reps at this time of year'

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers' absence from voluntary offseason workouts is hardly of any concern in the eyes of new offensive coordinator Tom Clements.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, May 19

Ravens punter Sam Koch announced his retirement on Thursday after 16 seasons in the NFL.

news

Giants QB Daniel Jones preparing 'to play as well as I can' entering contract year

Having his fifth-year option declined, Daniel Jones enters a crucial season that will determine whether or not the Giants franchise moves forward with him as quarterback.

news

Joe Burrow believes Baker Mayfield will find new opportunity: 'Every time we play him, he balls'

Joe Burrow's rise to stardom in Cincinnati coincided with Baker Mayfield's fall from grace in the opposite corner of the state. With Mayfield now on the outs in Cleveland, Burrow is being asked what he thinks is next for his fellow former No. 1 overall pick whose stock is at an all-time low.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW