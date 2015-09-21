Carroll: Lack of targets for Jimmy Graham 'frustrating'

Jimmy Graham's one-catch, 11-yard performance Sunday night in a loss in Green Bay isn't what anyone had in mind when Seattle acquired him this offseason in a blockbuster trade.
Speaking on 710 ESPN radio Monday morning, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said plays were called to target the tight end, but the ball didn't go his way.
"It's frustrating ... we have to find our way to get that done," Carroll said, via Gregg Bell of The News Tribune.
In his first two games with the Seahawks, Graham has caught a combined seven passes for 62 yards and one touchdown on 10 targets. Sunday night he saw just two targets. Since 2011, the tight end has earned two or fewer targets in only three of 63 games.
The ever-positive Carroll added that he's "encouraged" Seattle will find a way to get the pass-catcher more involved in future contests.
Following Sunday night's 27-17 loss in Lambeau, Graham declined to speak with reporters. NFL Media columnist Michael Silver, who was in the Seahawks' locker room, said Graham clearly wasn't thrilled with his usage.
"I can't be 100 percent positive, but I strongly suspect he was avoiding an interview because he feared he might say something overly negative," Silver wrote. "Let's keep an eye on his situation going forward."
Everyone in Seattle certainly will keep an eye on it.