Carolina Panthers' surge powered by more confident approach

9) Can the Ravens hold off five other teams for the final AFC playoff spot? Because of tiebreakers, the Ravens are in the sixth spot right now. With their quarterback situation mired in uncertainty, the Vikings are likely to lean heavily on Adrian Peterson, who needs to average 198 yards over the last four games to reach 2,000 yards, in the matchup with Baltimore. The Ravens' defense, however, is allowing just 100 rushing yards per game, and is actually playing better than last year's group, improving as the season goes on. Baltimore allowed 5.7 fewer points per game in Weeks 10 through 13 -- when the Ravens went 3-1 -- than it did earlier in the season.