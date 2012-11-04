Carolina Panthers snap losing streak against sloppy Washington Redskins

But what really fired up Newton and his teammates was the fact that they had been deemed the "homecoming" opponent by the Redskins, who wore 1937 throwback uniforms and welcomed back dozens of former stars. Carolina's DeAngelo Williams, whose 30-yard touchdown score was his longest run of the season, was so miffed that he raised the issue in a pregame speech and still had the "Game Day" program sitting in his locker after the game and said he might frame it.