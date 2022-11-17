Cardinals WRs coach Shawn Jefferson encourages son, Rams' Van Jefferson, to 'keep fighting' on 'Hard Knocks'

On a weekend when the Cook brothers, Dalvin and James, and the Chubb cousins, Nick and Bradley, met on the football field, HBO's Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals captured an emotionally rife postgame moment between Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson and his father, Cardinals wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson.

Arizona had just defeated Los Angeles, 27-17, to hand the Rams their third straight loss.

"You played good, though," Shawn said as the wideout buried his head in his father's shoulder near midfield. "Stay in the fight, right? Let's go. Stay in the fight. That's what it's about. You gotta grind it out, right? Keep grinding. Keep grinding. You'll be alright. Stay in the fight. Nobody said this wouldn't be hard, man. I'm telling you, it's gonna be hard. You gotta keep battling. Keep battling, that's it."

After a brief exchange of support with Rams wide receivers coach Eric Yarber, Shawn stayed on message.

"And then, here's the deal," he said. "When you keep battling, after you come out of this test, you're rewarded with another test. So keep going. Keep going, right? I love you, man."