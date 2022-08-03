Cardinals WR Marquise Brown arrested for criminal speeding

Arizona Cardinals receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown was arrested Wednesday morning on criminal speeding charges, the Arizona Department of Public Safety confirmed to NFL.com.

Brown was arrested at 7:05 a.m. local time on Arizona State Route 101 in north Phoenix and booked in the Maricopa County Jail for criminal speeding, a class 3 misdemeanor punishable by up to 30 days in jail, a fine of up to $500 and/or up to one year of probation. Inmate records in Maricopa County say Brown was arrested for exceeding 85 mph.

"We are aware of the situation regarding Hollywood Brown and have reported it to the NFL office as required," the Cardinals said in a statement. "We will comment further as appropriate."

The 25-year-old wideout is entering his first season in the desert after being traded from the Baltimore Ravens during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Brown, who hasn't practiced during training camp while dealing with a hamstring injury, was activated off of the non-football injury list on Tuesday. Brown was a spectator during Tuesday's practice.