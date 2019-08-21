Cardinals sign Michael Crabtree to one-year contract

Around the NFL

Michael Crabtree is back in Arizona. This time, for good.

Two weeks after working out for the Cardinals but leaving without a deal, the receiver has signed a one-year, $3.25 million contract that has a maximum value of up to $5.5 million, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Crabtree will join a receiving corps led by veteran Larry Fitzgerald and filled out by a slew of youngsters, including Christian Kirk, KeeSean Johnson, Andy Isabella and Hakeem Butler. Arizona released former first-round wideout Kevin White earlier on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old wideout spent all of last season with the Ravens and was a consistent presence in Marty Mornhinweg's offense (at least in the first half of the season), starting in all 16 games and tallying 54 receptions for 607 yards and three touchdowns. He was released by Baltimore in February.

Crabtree has managed to be productive throughout a 10-year career that has included stops with the 49ers (2009-14) and Raiders (2015-17). His three-year stint in Oakland was arguably his best stretch; in 2016, he put together his most impressive season, hauling in 89 receptions for 1,003 yards, both career-highs, and eight TDs.

Crabtree was one of the only remaining free agents from NFL.com's list of Top 101 Free Agents (No. 73).

