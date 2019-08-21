Cardinals cut former first-round WR Kevin White

The Arizona Cardinals are the second team to give up on the Kevin White experiment.

Arizona has released the former first-round receiver, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of his release. The team later announced the news.

Oft injured and rarely productive, White joined the Cardinals this offseason after spending his first four years with the Chicago Bears, who took him seventh overall in the 2015 draft out of West Virginia.

White was plagued by injuries for the duration of his time in Chicago, missing his entire rookie year and then 34 of a possible 48 games over the next three seasons. White left Chicago with 25 receptions, 285 receiving yards and zero touchdowns.

He'll leave Arizona with even less. The Cardinals signed White to a one-year deal worth up to $1.5 million in March. White failed to crash the top of Arizona's young receiving corps and had been dealing with a hamstring injury recently.

Arizona will move forward with KeeSean Johnson, Andy Isabella and Hakeem Butler backing up Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk. White will move on to another opportunity.