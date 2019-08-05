Michael Crabtree works out for Cards; no deal expected

Michael Crabtree was in Arizona on Monday but he's not necessarily staying there.

The free-agent receiver worked out for the Cardinals on Monday but the club has no plans to sign Crabtree at this time, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Monday night.

Crabtree, 31, spent all of last season with the Ravens and was a consistent presence in Marty Mornhinweg's offense, starting in all 16 games and tallying 54 receptions for 607 yards and three touchdowns. He was released by Baltimore in February.

Although he hasn't quite lived up to the expectations that surrounded him after being taken 10th overall out of Texas Tech in 2009, Crabtree has managed to be productive throughout a 10-year career that has included stops with the 49ers (2009-14) and Raiders (2015-17).

His three-year stint in Oakland was arguably his best stretch; in 2016, he put together his most impressive season, hauling in 89 receptions for 1,003 yards, both career-highs, and eight TDs.

Despite tearing his Achilles in 2013, Crabtree's health has been remarkable in the years since -- he's played in at least 14 games the past five seasons -- and that has allowed him to be a guy teams continue to look to in an effort to add WR depth.

However, Crabtree has yet to land with a team this spring and summer. His search will continue beyond Monday night.

Arizona will proceed with a receiving corps led by veteran Larry Fitzgerald and filled out by a slew of youngsters, including Christian Kirk, KeeSean Johnson, Andy Isabella and Hakeem Butler.