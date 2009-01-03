Cardinals rediscover Edge in playoff victory

"That goes back to how I was raised, with my mama, my grandmother, uncles -- my family," James said about not becoming a distraction after he was demoted. "I learned you've got to take the good with the bad. Whenever things are going good it's easy to stand up in front of everybody and get patted on the back. When things are not going as well, how do you respond? How do you react? I am not going to embarrass my family. I would never embarrass my mama. I just sat there and rolled with it."