Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury clears COVID-19 protocols, will return to coach vs. Texans

After spending one game on the couch, Kliff Kingsbury will return to the sidelines on Sunday.

The Arizona Cardinals head coach was cleared to coach against the Houston Texans after spending over a week in the NFL's COVID-19 protocols.

Kingsbury tested negative Saturday and this morning and has had no symptoms.

The third-year Cardinals skipper tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 15, along with general manager Steve Keim, quarterbacks coach Cam Turner and defensive tackle Zach Allen. Kingsbury was forced to miss Arizona's Week 6 win over the Cleveland Browns. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers split head-coaching duties in the victory.

Kingsbury was away from the team this week as he continued to test positive for COVID-19 but remained involved in Arizona's virtual meetings and game-planning for Sunday's showdown with Houston.