Cardinals great Charley Trippi, who was the NFL's oldest living Pro Football Hall of Famer, dies at 100

Before he dominated on the professional level, Trippi -- who was born more than a century ago on Dec. 14, 1921, in Pittston, Pennsylvania -- starred at Georgia, eventually earning a spot in the College Football Hall of Fame. With Trippi serving in the Air Force during World War II, his UGA stay was sandwiched around his service time. He led the Bulldogs to a Rose Bowl win in 1943, earning game MVP honors. Three years later, he was the Maxwell Award winner as the most outstanding college football player in America.

The start of Trippi's NFL voyage was front-page news. Also a standout baseball player for Georgia, Trippi turned down multiple offers from Major League Baseball teams. The New York Yankees football team tried to lure him into the All-America Football Conference, but Trippi signed with the NFL's Cardinals on a then-record $100,000 contract.

Playing halfback as part of the "Million Dollar Backfield" that also included quarterback Paul Christman, halfbacks Elmer Angsman and Marshall Goldberg and fullback Pat Harder, Trippi led Chicago to instant success. In Trippi's 1947 rookie campaign, the Cardinals won the NFL Championship, 28-21, at Comiskey Park over Steve Van Buren's Philadelphia Eagles. Contending with an icy field, in addition to the Eagles, Trippi famously sported basketball shoes for better footing. Sensational in the clutch, Trippi scored the title game's first touchdown on a 44-yard run and then added another score on a 75-yard punt return. He finished the game with 206 all-purpose yards.

A year later, the Cardinals and Eagles collided again in the title game. This time, though, Philadelphia and the weather got the best of Trippi and Chicago. Played at Shibe Park in Philadelphia, the 1948 NFL Championship Game was the first league title affair to be televised. It was also played amid blizzard-like conditions that delayed the start of the game. Trippi was held to 26 yards on the ground, and Van Buren's fourth-quarter touchdown run stood as the only score of the game in a 7-0 Eagles win.

The Cardinals wouldn't return to the postseason for the remainder of Trippi's time in the league, but the Swiss Army Knife still made a lasting impression on the football world. Trippi eventually became the team's starting quarterback. He also served as the Cardinals' primary punter. Again, the man did it all.

All these years later, Trippi became just the second Pro Football Hall of Famer (Clarence "Ace" Parker was the first) to hit 100 years old on Dec. 14, 2021. Along the way, Trippi saw the game transform in front of him, after the $100,000 rookie had paved the way decades and decades ago.

Perhaps North America's best athlete of all time, the legendary Jim Thorpe once called Trippi the "greatest football player I have ever seen."

An all-time great on the gridiron who was an emblem of versatility, he was a trailblazer and a treasure.